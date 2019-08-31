Rainbow Wahine volleyball opens season with big five-set win

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team started the 2019 season with a five-set win over the University of San Diego at home on Friday night.

The Rainbow Wahine won the first set, lost the next two, then took the last pair of frames, winning set five by a 15-10 score.

It’s the ‘Bows first opening day win since 2015.

The Wahine played four of their five true freshman in the contest.

Hawaii was led by junior transfer outside hitter Jolie Rasmussen who had 19 kills, while hitting .390. Fellow former Oregon Duck Brooke Van Sickle added 12 kills, and had a .440 hitting percentage. Van Sickle also added 14 digs, two assists and a service ace.

6’2 freshman Hanna Helvig tallied 13 kills in her first collegiate contest.

Hawaii went with a no-libero approach for nearly all of the match, using both lone returning starter Norene Iosia and graduate transfer Bailey Choy in the setter position. Iosia, who started and played more, logged 30 assists to Choy’s 24. Both had to two aces.

UH plays again on Saturday to continue the Rainbow Wahine Classic versus St. Johns at 7:00pm at the Stan Sheriff Center.