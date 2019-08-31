Rainbow Wahine volleyball opens season with big five-set win

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jolie Rasmussen

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team started the 2019 season with a five-set win over the University of San Diego at home on Friday night.

The Rainbow Wahine won the first set, lost the next two, then took the last pair of frames, winning set five by a 15-10 score.

It’s the ‘Bows first opening day win since 2015.

The Wahine played four of their five true freshman in the contest.

Hawaii was led by junior transfer outside hitter Jolie Rasmussen who had 19 kills, while hitting .390. Fellow former Oregon Duck Brooke Van Sickle added 12 kills, and had a .440 hitting percentage. Van Sickle also added 14 digs, two assists and a service ace.

6’2 freshman Hanna Helvig tallied 13 kills in her first collegiate contest.

Hawaii went with a no-libero approach for nearly all of the match, using both lone returning starter Norene Iosia and graduate transfer Bailey Choy in the setter position. Iosia, who started and played more, logged 30 assists to Choy’s 24. Both had to two aces.

UH plays again on Saturday to continue the Rainbow Wahine Classic versus St. Johns at 7:00pm at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Center

Spyware from the web infects iPhones

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spyware from the web infects iPhones"

Justin Cruz WX 8-30-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Justin Cruz WX 8-30-19"

New plans in the works to increase safety at Hau Bush

Thumbnail for the video titled "New plans in the works to increase safety at Hau Bush"

Hawaii Golf Industry Conference brings community and golfers together

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hawaii Golf Industry Conference brings community and golfers together"

Local Hawaii woman needs your votes to be on the cover of Maxim Magazine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local Hawaii woman needs your votes to be on the cover of Maxim Magazine"

UH Astronomy forum showcases telescopes and more

Thumbnail for the video titled "UH Astronomy forum showcases telescopes and more"
More Local News

Trending Stories