The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (10-6, 7-1 Big West) return to host a pair of crucial home matches against CSUN on Friday, Oct. 21 and UC Santa Barbara on Saturday, Oct. 22.

First serve for both matches is slated at 7:00 p.m. in the SimplFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Saturday’s “Pack the House” match is a WHITEOUT and fans are encouraged to wear white UH apparel to cheer on the Rainbow Wahine.

RAINBOW WAHINE VOLLEYBALL – WEEK #8 INFORMATION Date | Time | Opponent CSUN | Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 | 7:00 p.m. HT

UC SANTA BARBARA | Saturday, Oct.22, 2022 | 7:00 p.m. HT Location SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center – Honolulu, O’ahu Promotions Promotions: Bank of Hawaii is the sponsor of both matches and will award 85,000 Hawaiian Miles throughout the weekend.The first 500 fans will receive a FREE Bank of Hawaii fan on FridayThe first 500 fans will receive a FREE Bank of Hawaii canvas tote bag on Saturday.Saturday’s “Pack the House” match is a Whiteout and fans are encouraged to wear White UH apparel. There will be an autograph session with the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team following Saturday’s match at Gate B. On Saturday the first 3,000 fans will receive a FREE 2022 Women’s Volleyball Souvenir Card.Fans are encouraged to visit the sports marketing table (located near Gate A) to register to participate in the promotions for the chance to win Hawaiian Miles, courtesy of Bank of Hawaii. Game Day Information SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center Game Day Information page Game Day Rosters CLICK HERE Television Spectrum OC16 – Ch. 16 (SD) or Ch. 1016 (HD)

FRIDAY – Scott Robbs (Play-by-play & pre/postgame), Ryan Kalei Tsuji (color analyst); Scott Robbs, Kirsten Sibley, James Anastassiades (Pre/post game)

ESPN+ (Blacked out in Hawai'i) | Friday – CSUN | Saturday – UCSB Radio ESPN Honolulu – 1420 AM / 92.7 FM | Tiff Wells (play-by-play) Live Audio Stream ESPNHonolulu.com | Sideline Hawaii App Live Stats Friday – CSUN | SATURDAY – UCSB Game Notes Hawai'i | CSUN | UC Santa Barbara

HAWAI’I VS. CSUN (7-14, 2-8 BW)

Overall series record: UH leads 28-2

Streak: UH has won last 14

Director of Women’s Volleyball: John Price (First Season)

• Last season Hawai’i defeated the Matadors both home and away in four sets. In Northridge on 10/23/21, the ‘Bows won 25-15, 22-25, 25-15, 25-21. In Honolulu, CSUN took Set 1 before UH won the next three to clinch the Big West title, 23-25, 25-12, 25-19, 25-12.

• Both of CSUN’s wins over UH came in Northridge on 10/10/2014 and 10/24/2014.

HAWAI’I VS. UC SANTA BARBARA (12-7, 8-1 BW)

Overall series record: UH leads 43-11

Streak: UCSB has won last two

Head Coach: Nicole Lantagne Welch (10th Season)

• Last season, the Gauchos won both matches against Hawai’i. UCSB swept the ‘Bows in Isla Vista, 25-16, 25-16, 25-23 and then came to Honolulu to hold off UH, 18-25, 25-21, 25-23, 20-25, 15-12 on Senior Night (11/27/21).

• UH and UCSB have split their last six matches with the Rainbow Wahine winning three and the Gauchos winning three.

• The last time UH defeated UCSB was in 2019, when UH defeated UCSB twice with a road sweep in Isla Vista, Calif. and a five set thriller in Honolulu.

LAST TIME OUT…

For the first time since the first of two match vs. USC (9/9/22), as a team, the ‘Bows hit below .200, finishing with a .145 hitting percentage (52-31-145) at Cal Poly

The loss at Cal Poly snapped UH’s season-best, eight-match win streak and dropped them into a three-way tie atop The Big West standings with Cal Poly and this Saturday’s opponent, UC Santa Barbara all with one loss apiece.

For the fourth time in six games, the UH trio of Igiede, Caylen Alexander and Riley Wagoner all put down 10+ kills at CSUB. In that game, Tiffany Westerber joined in adding 10 kills to be the fourth UH players with double-figure kills

and all put down 10+ kills at CSUB. In that game, Tiffany Westerber joined in adding 10 kills to be the fourth UH players with double-figure kills Against the Roadrunners, Riley Wagoner put down a match-high 19 kills while hitting .310 (19-6-42). She finished one kill shy of recording back-to-back 20+ kill matches. Against the ‘Runners, she also recorded her 500 th career dig. But at Cal Poly, after putting down seven kills in the second set alone and eight thru the first two sets, she only had one kill in the last two sets, hitting -.071 for the match—her first negative hitting percentage since the first USC match.

put down a match-high 19 kills while hitting .310 (19-6-42). She finished one kill shy of recording back-to-back 20+ kill matches. Against the ‘Runners, she also recorded her 500 career dig. But at Cal Poly, after putting down seven kills in the second set alone and eight thru the first two sets, she only had one kill in the last two sets, hitting -.071 for the match—her first negative hitting percentage since the first USC match. Amber Igiede put down 17 kills at CSUB and a team-high 16 for a team-high 33 kills on the road last weekend. In the two matches, she also added a team-high 13 blocks with 10 digs and three service aces. During the CSUB match, Igiede recorded her 200th-career dig.

WHERE HAWAI’I RANKS

Overall, in the NCAA, UH is ranked in the Top 100 in three statistical categories–at No. 32 averaging 12.68 assists per set; No. 40 with 13.65 kills per set; and No. 55 with a .245 team hitting percentage.

As a team, for the season, Hawai’i leads The Big West with a .248 hitting percentage; 12.68 assists per game and13.65 kills per set

Individually, Igiede’s .433 hitting percentage has her ranked at No. 4 among all NCAA DI volleyball players. She is also ranked at No. 52 with 4.50 kills/set and at No. 180 with 1.17 blocks per set. Igiede leads The Big West in hitting percentage and points/set.

Overall, setter Kate Lang comes in at No. 54 in NCAA DI and No. 2 in the BW with 10.13 assists per set.

NEWS & NOTES