The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (10-6, 7-1 Big West) return to host a pair of crucial home matches against CSUN on Friday, Oct. 21 and UC Santa Barbara on Saturday, Oct. 22.
First serve for both matches is slated at 7:00 p.m. in the SimplFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Saturday’s “Pack the House” match is a WHITEOUT and fans are encouraged to wear white UH apparel to cheer on the Rainbow Wahine.
|RAINBOW WAHINE VOLLEYBALL – WEEK #8 INFORMATION
|Date | Time | Opponent
|CSUN | Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 | 7:00 p.m. HT
UC SANTA BARBARA | Saturday, Oct.22, 2022 | 7:00 p.m. HT
|Location
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center – Honolulu, O’ahu
|Promotions
|Promotions: Bank of Hawaii is the sponsor of both matches and will award 85,000 Hawaiian Miles throughout the weekend.The first 500 fans will receive a FREE Bank of Hawaii fan on FridayThe first 500 fans will receive a FREE Bank of Hawaii canvas tote bag on Saturday.Saturday’s “Pack the House” match is a Whiteout and fans are encouraged to wear White UH apparel. There will be an autograph session with the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team following Saturday’s match at Gate B. On Saturday the first 3,000 fans will receive a FREE 2022 Women’s Volleyball Souvenir Card.Fans are encouraged to visit the sports marketing table (located near Gate A) to register to participate in the promotions for the chance to win Hawaiian Miles, courtesy of Bank of Hawaii.
|Game Day Information
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center Game Day Information page
|Game Day Rosters
|Television
|Spectrum OC16 – Ch. 16 (SD) or Ch. 1016 (HD)
FRIDAY – Scott Robbs (Play-by-play & pre/postgame), Ryan Kalei Tsuji (color analyst); Scott Robbs, Kirsten Sibley, James Anastassiades (Pre/post game)
SATURDAY – Scott Robbs (Play-by-play), Kirsten Sibley (color analyst); Jordan Helle, Kirsten Sibley, James Anastassiades (Pre/post game)
|Live Stream
|ESPN+ (Blacked out in Hawai’i) | Friday – CSUN | Saturday – UCSB
|Radio
|ESPN Honolulu – 1420 AM / 92.7 FM | Tiff Wells (play-by-play)
|Live Audio Stream
|ESPNHonolulu.com | Sideline Hawaii App
|Live Stats
|Friday – CSUN | SATURDAY – UCSB
|Game Notes
|Hawai’i | CSUN | UC Santa Barbara
|Social Media
HAWAI’I VS. CSUN (7-14, 2-8 BW)
Overall series record: UH leads 28-2
Streak: UH has won last 14
Director of Women’s Volleyball: John Price (First Season)
• Last season Hawai’i defeated the Matadors both home and away in four sets. In Northridge on 10/23/21, the ‘Bows won 25-15, 22-25, 25-15, 25-21. In Honolulu, CSUN took Set 1 before UH won the next three to clinch the Big West title, 23-25, 25-12, 25-19, 25-12.
• Both of CSUN’s wins over UH came in Northridge on 10/10/2014 and 10/24/2014.
HAWAI’I VS. UC SANTA BARBARA (12-7, 8-1 BW)
Overall series record: UH leads 43-11
Streak: UCSB has won last two
Head Coach: Nicole Lantagne Welch (10th Season)
• Last season, the Gauchos won both matches against Hawai’i. UCSB swept the ‘Bows in Isla Vista, 25-16, 25-16, 25-23 and then came to Honolulu to hold off UH, 18-25, 25-21, 25-23, 20-25, 15-12 on Senior Night (11/27/21).
• UH and UCSB have split their last six matches with the Rainbow Wahine winning three and the Gauchos winning three.
• The last time UH defeated UCSB was in 2019, when UH defeated UCSB twice with a road sweep in Isla Vista, Calif. and a five set thriller in Honolulu.
LAST TIME OUT…
- For the first time since the first of two match vs. USC (9/9/22), as a team, the ‘Bows hit below .200, finishing with a .145 hitting percentage (52-31-145) at Cal Poly
- The loss at Cal Poly snapped UH’s season-best, eight-match win streak and dropped them into a three-way tie atop The Big West standings with Cal Poly and this Saturday’s opponent, UC Santa Barbara all with one loss apiece.
- For the fourth time in six games, the UH trio of Igiede, Caylen Alexander and Riley Wagoner all put down 10+ kills at CSUB. In that game, Tiffany Westerber joined in adding 10 kills to be the fourth UH players with double-figure kills
- Against the Roadrunners, Riley Wagoner put down a match-high 19 kills while hitting .310 (19-6-42). She finished one kill shy of recording back-to-back 20+ kill matches. Against the ‘Runners, she also recorded her 500th career dig. But at Cal Poly, after putting down seven kills in the second set alone and eight thru the first two sets, she only had one kill in the last two sets, hitting -.071 for the match—her first negative hitting percentage since the first USC match.
- Amber Igiede put down 17 kills at CSUB and a team-high 16 for a team-high 33 kills on the road last weekend. In the two matches, she also added a team-high 13 blocks with 10 digs and three service aces. During the CSUB match, Igiede recorded her 200th-career dig.
WHERE HAWAI’I RANKS
- Overall, in the NCAA, UH is ranked in the Top 100 in three statistical categories–at No. 32 averaging 12.68 assists per set; No. 40 with 13.65 kills per set; and No. 55 with a .245 team hitting percentage.
- As a team, for the season, Hawai’i leads The Big West with a .248 hitting percentage; 12.68 assists per game and13.65 kills per set
- Individually, Igiede’s .433 hitting percentage has her ranked at No. 4 among all NCAA DI volleyball players. She is also ranked at No. 52 with 4.50 kills/set and at No. 180 with 1.17 blocks per set. Igiede leads The Big West in hitting percentage and points/set.
- Overall, setter Kate Lang comes in at No. 54 in NCAA DI and No. 2 in the BW with 10.13 assists per set.
NEWS & NOTES
- Leader of the Pack – Overall, middle blocker Igiede continues to lead UH with 213 kills, a .433 hitting percentage, 18 block solos, 52 block assists, 70 total blocks, and 270.0 points. Her 13 service aces ties her for second on the team with Wagoner. Igiede has recorded 14-consecutive 10+ kill matches and 15-straight matches with 2.0 or more blocks in a match. She has hit over .300 in 14 of UH’s 16 matches and the middle blocker has popped up at least one dig in 15 matches this season.
- Wagoner Using Arsenal of Shots – Junior outside hitter Riley Wagoner is second on the team and joins Igiede as the only two players who have put down over 200 kills this season. She comes into the week with 201 kills overall and averaging 3.35 kills/set. The native of Dublin, Ohio is second on the team with 126 digs and is tied for second (with Igiede) with 13 service aces. Her nine kills at Cal Poly snapped a string of nine-straight double-digit kill matches.
- Rookie Coming Through – True-freshman pin-hitter Caylen Alexander continues to make plays for Hawai’i. Since the injury to Tayli Ikenaga, Alexander has been a six-rotation player for the ‘Bows. During that three-game span of Ikenaga not being in the lineup, Alexander has pummeled 40 kills while hitting .269 (40-15-93) and coming up with 27 digs. She recorded her third double-double with 16K & 14D vs. UC San Diego and has 10 double-digit kill matches on the season–including the last three-straight. She continues to lead UH with 20 service aces.
- Rotating Right-Side Hitters – Junior Braelyn Akana started 11 out of UH’s first 12 games. But since the UC Irvine match, Annika de Goede has started three and Kendra Ham started the most recent at her former school Cal Poly. Akana has posted 58 kills and 23 total blocks overall. Through most of the season, Ham has served as a serving/defensive specialist appearing in all 16 matches but has stayed in to play all six rotations for a few games. Her start at CP was the first in her UH career. De Goede made her way back onto the court after recovering from a season-ending injury last season. The redshirt freshman has appeared in 10 matches this season with three starts against UC Irvine, UC San Diego and at CSU Bakersfield.
- Lang Setting Up the ‘Bows – In conference play, sophomore setter Kate Lang leads the Big West averaging 11.34 assists per set. Until the loss at Cal Poly, Lang helped UH record a team-hitting percentage over .230 in the last eight matches. After recording just two service aces through the first seven matches, Lang has since tallied 10 in the last nine games–including a career-high three against UC Irvine. She has at least one ace in seven of the last nine matches. On defense, Lang is one of four Rainbow Wahine to already have over 100 digs for the season and she is tied for third for the most blocks on the team with Wagoner at 24.
- Edmonds Steps Up – Just minutes prior to UH’s most recent home match vs. UCSD, libero Tayli Ikenaga went down with an injury. Talia Edmonds hustled to the lockerroom to change jerseys right before the National Anthem. She did not disappoint, recording a career-high 28 digs—which was the most since Tita Akiu had 34 digs against Baylor in the 2018 in the NCAA First Round. She followed that performance by coming up with 16 digs at CSUN last Friday and six at Cal Poly. Overall Edmonds has appeared in all 60 sets with nine starts as a serving/defensive specialist.
- Westerberg Steady In the Middle – Junior middle Tiffany Westerberg has recorded at least one block in 15 of UH’s 16 matches this season. She has posted double-digit kiills in three matches and against UC Irvine, Westerberg recorded a team-season-best .800 hitting percentage with 12 kills on 15 errorless swings.
- Only five Rainbow Wahine have appeared in all 60 sets this season while just three have started all 16 matches thus far–Amber Igiede, Kate Lang and Riley Wagoner