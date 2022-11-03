The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (14-6, 11-1 Big West) returns home to host a pair of pivotal matches against Long Beach State (15-6, 10-3 BW) on Friday, Nov. 4 and Cal State Fullerton (12-9, 6-7 BW) on Saturday, Nov. 5.

First serve for both matches at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center is slated for 7:00 p.m. HT. After two road wins last week, the Rainbow Wahine remain alone atop The Big West standings with an 11-1 conference record.

HAWAI’I VS. LONG BEACH STATE (15-6, 10-3 BW) Overall series record: UH leads 40-18-1

Streak: UH has won last 10

Head Coach: Tyler Hildebrand (First Season)

Since UH defeated The Beach on Oct. 1 in four sets, LBSU has been on fire, winning their last seven matches–including five that went to five sets. Last week, LBSU swept CSU Bakersfield on Friday and then edged out Cal Poly in a hard fought five sets at home.

In the first round of Big West action, Hawai’i defeated Long Beach State in four at the Walter Pyramid, 25-20, 25-21, 15-25, 25-19. Riley Wagoner led the ‘Bows with 16 kills while setter Kate Lang posted a double-double with 32 assists and a team-high 13 digs.

led the ‘Bows with 16 kills while setter posted a double-double with 32 assists and a team-high 13 digs. Last year under former head coach Joy McKienzie-Fuerbringer, UH swept The Beach at home (10/1/21), 26-024, 25-16, 25-21. On the road, the ‘Bows won in four sets at the Walter Pyramid (11/6/21), 25-21, 25-11, 21-25, 25-19.

The only tie in Rainbow Wahine history came against the Beach at the UCLA/NIVT Tournament in Los Angeles, Calif on Nov. 4, 1978 (12-15, 15-6).

In the storied history between the Rainbow Wahine and The Beach, UH won the firrst 16 meetings against LBSU from 1977-1989. Then Long Beach State dominated 11 straight matches. The Beach snuffed out UH’s season in five of six NCAA Tournament appearances (1989, ’90, ’91, 9’3, ’94). Hawai’i was finally able to defeat The Beach in an NCAA Tournament in 2006’s second round at the Walter Pyramid, 3-1.

HAWAI’I VS. CAL STATE FULLERTON (12-9, 6-7 BW) Overall series record: UH leads 46-0

Streak: UH has won 46

Head Coach: Nicole Vargas Polster (Second Season)

Last week, Cal State Fullerton split their home matches, falling to Cal Poly 3-0, but bouncing back a night latere to hold off CSU Bakersfield, 3-1.

Early in the Big West season, Hawai’i swept the Titans on the road in September, 25-20, 25-15, 25-13. Amber Igiede put down a match high 14 kills with a match-high four blocks and a service ace. Riley Wagoner and Caylen Alexander both added 10 kills apiece.

put down a match high 14 kills with a match-high four blocks and a service ace. and Caylen Alexander both added 10 kills apiece. Last year in Honolulu, UH held off the Titans in five sets, 25-13, 25-20, 25-27, 13-25, 15-10. On the road, the ‘Bows swept Cal State Fullerton (25-23, 25-19, 25-14).• UH and UCSB have split their last six matches with the Rainbow Wahine winning three and the Gauchos winning three.

HEAD COACH ROBYN AH MOW Overall record: 100-35 (Fifth Season)

At Hawai’i: Same

Big West: 71-9 (Fifth Season)

With Hawai’i’s two road wins last week at UC Riverside and UC Davis, Robyn Ah Mow won her 100th win as head coach of the Rainbow Wahine. The ‘Bows came back from a slow start in the first set to rally to down the Aggies in five sets to secure the milestone win.

won her 100th win as head coach of the Rainbow Wahine. The ‘Bows came back from a slow start in the first set to rally to down the Aggies in five sets to secure the milestone win. Ah Mow, who is in her fifth season (sixth overall – BWC did not play in 2020 due to COVID-19) was voted BWC Coach of the Year the last two seasons (Co-Head Coach in 2019) and was named the 2019 AVCA Pacific North All-Region Coach of the Year. The two-time first team AVCA All-American and three time Olympian setter took over the program following legendary head coach Dave Shoji. Ah Mow has led her alma mater to back-to-back Big West titles. Last year, the ‘Bows upset SEC runner-up, No. 24 Mississippi State in the NCAA First Round (in Seattle, Wash.) in a five set thriller, 17-25, 25-14, 25-13, 21-25, 15-11. Ah Mow led UH to four consecutive NCAA Tournaments, extending UH’s streak to 28-straight and 39 overall NCAA appearances.

LAST TIME OUT …