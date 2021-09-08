Rainbow Wahine volleyball host USC for two match series on Friday & Saturday

HONOLULU — Coming off a three-match learning experience in Utah, the University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team returns home to play USC for two straight home matches in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Both matches are slated for 7 p.m. HT first serves.
|HAWAI’I (2-4, 0-0 Big West) vs USC
|Date | Time | Opponent
|Friday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. HT
Saturday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. HT
|Location
|Honolulu, O’ahu – SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
HEAD COACH ROBYN AH MOW
Overall record: 66-25 (4th season)
At Hawai’i: Same
SERIES VS USC
Overall record: UH leads 23-18
Streak: UH, 1
- Hawai’i won the 2016 meeting in Minnesota in a five-set thriller in the NCAA Tournament.
- The Rainbow Wahine received 23 kills from Nikki Taylor in the victory.
FIRST SERVE
- UH owns a 23-18 all-time series record over USC, winning the most recent meeting in the 2016 NCAA Tournament 3-2.
- Van Sickle ranks 26th in the country in points per set (5.24).
- Igiede ranks 46th in the country in total blocks (27.0).
- As a team, the Rainbow Wahine are the 42nd best blocking team (54.0 tb).
- Hawai’i dropped back-to-back road matches for the first time since 2014 (CSUN, Long Beach State).
- Van Sickle and Amber Igiede were named to the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic all-tournament team.
- Ikenaga and Van Sickle lead the team in digs (68) with Leoniak posting the second-most digs (52).
- Mia Johnson made her first collegiate start and tallied 14 kills on the night. Johnson was 9-0-20 at one point on the match.
- USC is under the guidance of Brad Keller, who was the associate head coach at UCLA when the Bruins played UH in 2019.
- Hawai’i returns three All-Big West honorees from the 2019 team, including first-team middle blocker selections Amber Igiede and Skyler Williams.
- The Big West canceled the 2020-21 women’s volleyball season on December 10, 2020. The Big West and the Ivy League were the only two D-I conferences to cancel the fall sports season in 2020-21.
- 23 different schools did not compete in women’s volleyball in 2020-21, all 11 Big West schools, all 8 Ivy League schools and Saint Francis (NEC), Saint Peter’s (MAAC), Alabama A&M and Alabama State (SWAC).
- Five different Rainbow Wahine trained or competed with the BeachBows program this past spring. Highlighted by No. 1/2 pairing Brooke Van Sickle and Amber Igiede, the BeachBows finished runner-up in the Big West at the conference tournament.
- The Rainbow Wahine were picked to win the conference by the Big West coaches. The defending champions from 2019 received seven first place votes and 117 total points. Cal Poly received four first place votes and 11 total points.
- Hawai’i is the second-tallest team in the Big West in 2021, with an average height of 71.82 inches. The tallest team, Cal Poly, has an average height of 71.91 inches, 0.09 inches taller, or 2.23 millimeters taller.
- Head coach Robyn Ah Mow enters her fourth season as head coach of the Rainbow Wahine. Ah Mow holds a 64-21 record and a 42-6 Big West record.