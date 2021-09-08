Rainbow Wahine volleyball host USC for two match series on Friday & Saturday

HONOLULU — Coming off a three-match learning experience in Utah, the University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team returns home to play USC for two straight home matches in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Both matches are slated for 7 p.m. HT first serves.

HAWAI’I (2-4, 0-0 Big West) vs USC Date | Time | Opponent Friday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. HT

Saturday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. HT Location Honolulu, O’ahu – SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center TV Spectrum OC16 | Kanoa Leahey (pxp), Lisa Strand (analyst) Live Stream ESPN+ Radio ESPN Honolulu / Sideline Hawaii App Live Stats Hawaii Athletics Game Notes Hawai’i (PDF) | USC Social Media @HawaiiWVB | #GoBows | @HawaiiWVB | Facebook

HEAD COACH ROBYN AH MOW

Overall record: 66-25 (4th season)

At Hawai’i: Same

SERIES VS USC

Overall record: UH leads 23-18

Streak: UH, 1

Hawai’i won the 2016 meeting in Minnesota in a five-set thriller in the NCAA Tournament.

The Rainbow Wahine received 23 kills from Nikki Taylor in the victory.

FIRST SERVE