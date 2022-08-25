COLLEGE STATION, Texas—The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team opens the 2022 season on the road for the first time since 2005 and just the fifth time in program history. Hawai’i will be competing in the high-powered Texas A&M Invitational from Friday, Aug. 26-Sunday, Aug. 28 at the Reed Arena in College Station, Texas. The Rainbow Wahine will be taking on the host Aggies, sixth-ranked Pitt, and 25th-ranked San Diego in the three-day tournament.



HAWAI’I (0-0, 0-0 Big West) at Texas A&M Invitational Date | Time | Opponent Friday, Aug. 26 6:00 a.m. HT – Hawai’i at Texas A&M

Saturday, Aug. 27 11:00 a.m. HT – Hawai’i vs. No. 6 Pitt

Sunday, Aug. 28 5:00 a.m. HT – Hawai’i vs. No. 25 San Diego Location College Station, Texas — Reed Center Tournament Central https://12thman.com/feature/invitational Live Stream FRIDAY ONLY – SEC Network (CLICK HERE) Radio ALL THREE GAMES – ESPN Honolulu (1420 am / 92.7 FM) | Tiff Wells – Play-by-Play Live Audio Stream ESPNHonolulu.com | Sideline Hawaii App Live State 12thman.com Game Notes Hawai’i | Texas A&M | Pitt | San Diego Social Media @HawaiiWVB | #HawaiiWVB #GoBows | @HawaiiWVB | Facebook



HAWAI’I VS. TEXAS A&MSeries History: UH leads Texas A&M, 7-1

Streak: UH won 3

Head Coach: Laura “Bird” Kuhn (Fifth Season)

Last season, the Aggies started the season in Hawai’i competing in the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic. UH swept TAMU in a close match (8/29/21), 25-23, 25-21, 25-23.

TAMU has come to Honolulu a total of seven time–including an appearance in the 1999 NCAA Regional when the Aggies defeated the ‘Bows in four sets (9-15, 15-12, 9-15, 12-15)

The one and only time UH played in College Station was in the 2015 NCAA Second Round (12/5/15). The ‘Bows swept the Aggies (25-22, 25-19, 25-20) to advance to the NCAA Regionals in Minnesota.

HAWAI’I VS. PITTSeries History: UH leads 4-0

Streak: UH won 4

Head Coach: Dan Fisher – (10th season)

The first three matches between UH and Pitt were played in the 1970’s.

In the most recent meeting (9/5/99), UH swept the Panthers in their last meeting which was on 9/5/99.

Pitt’s head coach Dan Fisher served as a University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball associate coach from 2009-11 and started his collegiate playing career at UH in 1995.

While at UH, Fisher coached UH’s current assistant coach Nick Castello in 2011.

HAWAI’I VS. SAN DIEGOOverall record: UH leads 5-3

Streak: USD won 1

Head Coach: Jennifer Petrie (24th sesaon)





In 2019, UH played the Toreros twice in Honolulu. The ‘Bows opened the season with a thrilling five set win (19-25, 25-20, 2516, 19-25, 15-10) to open the season in the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic. The two teams clashed again in UH’s final home game of 2019. UH swept 20th-ranked San Diego (25-23, 25-21, 25-21) in the NCAA Second Round at the Stan Sheriff Center to advance to the NCAA Regionals in Wisconsin.

Last season, San Diego handily swept UH (13-25, 17-25, 19-25) in at the Utah Classic tournament (9/3/19) in Salt Lake City, Utah.

HEAD COACH ROBYN AH MOWOverall record: 86-29 (Fifth season)

At Hawai’i: Same

Big West: 60-8 (Fifth Season)



UH head coach Robyn Ah Mow enters her fifth season (sixth overall – BWC did not play in 2020 due to COVID-19). Overall she has an 86-32 record and a 60-8 mark in the Big West Conference. She was voted BWC Coach of the Year the last two seasons (Co-Head Coach in 2019) and was named the 2019 AVCA Pacific North All-Region Coach of the Year. The two-time first team AVCA All-American and three time Olympian setter took over the program following legendary head coach Dave Shoji. Ah Mow has led her alma mater to back-to-back Big West titles. Last year, the ‘Bows upset SEC runner-up, No. 24 Mississippi State in the NCAA First Round (in Seattle, Wash.) in a five set thriller, 17-25, 25-14, 25-13, 21-25, 15-11. Ah Mow led UH to four consecutive NCAA Tournaments, extending UH’s streak to 28-straight and 39 overall NCAA appearances



NEWS & NOTES