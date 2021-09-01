Rainbow Wahine Volleyball heads to Salt Lake City for three games in Utah Classic

HONOLULU — After taking two matches out of three in the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic, the University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team will head to Utah to face two NCAA Tournament teams from the 2020-21 season, both of which are ranked nationally. The Rainbow Wahine will play Utah Valley and San Diego in Utah’s Utah Classic in the Salt Lake City-metro area.
|HAWAI’I (2-1, 0-0 Big West) at Utah Classic
|Date | Time | Opponent
|at Utah Valley – Thursday, Sept. 2 at 1 p.m. HT
vs #22 San Diego – Friday, Sept. 3 at 8:30 a.m. HT
at #19 Utah – Saturday, Sept. 4 at 3 p.m. HT
|Location
|Orem, Utah (Thursday) & Salt Lake City, Utah (Friday-Saturday)
|TV
|none
|Live Stream
|ESPN+ (Thursday), PAC-12 Network Utah Live Stream (Friday-Saturday)
|Radio
|ESPN Honolulu (Thursday-Friday), CBS 1500 (Sunday) / Sideline Hawaii App
|Live Stats
|Utah Valley | San Diego | Utah
|Game Notes
|Hawai’i (PDF) | Utah Valley | San Diego | Utah
|Social Media
HEAD COACH ROBYN AH MOW
Overall record: 66-22 (4th season)
At Hawai’i: Same
SERIES VS UTAH VALLEY
Overall record: UH leads 3-0
Streak: UH, 3
- Hawai’i won the 2019 meeting in four sets.
- The Rainbow Wahine received 11 kills from Van Sickle and 9 from Igiede.
SERIES VS SAN DIEGO
Overall record: UH leads 5-2
Streak: UH, 2
- Is ranked 22nd in the country in the AVCA Coaches Poll.
- UH won the first meeting of 2019 in 5 sets and swept the NCAA Tournament meeting thanks to 12 kills from Hanna Hellvig.
- The third meeting in two played seasons between the two clubs moves to a neutral site after Hawai’i hosted USD in August and December of 2019.
SERIES VS UTAH
Overall record: UH leads 11-1
Streak: UU, 1
- Is ranked 19th in the country in the AVCA Coaches Poll.
- The first meeting since 2017, in which the Utes won a 4-setter in Honolulu.
- Hawai’i has won every meeting in Salt Lake City (four meetings).
- McKenna Grenato tallied a match-high 24 kills in the 2017 loss to Utah.
FIRST SERVE
- The Rainbow Wahine will open the Classic with a match at Utah Valley in Orem, Utah on Thursday. The field of the Utah Classic also includes Cal Poly (which UH will not play this weekend), San Diego and hosts Utah.
- Brooke Van Sickle ranks third nationally in points per set (6.22) and has the 6th-most kills per set (ranked 8th) with 5.22 k/s.
- The Rainbow Wahine rank sixth in the country in assists per set (14.67) and eighth nationally in kills per set (15.22).
- Van Sickle and Amber Igiede were named to the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic all-tournament team.
- Mia Johnson made her first collegiate start and tallied 14 kills on the night. Johnson was 9-0-20 at one point on the match.
- Both San Diego and Utah Valley were NCAA Tournament teams in 2020-21.
- Hawai’i returns three All-Big West honorees from the 2019 team, including first-team middle blocker selections Amber Igiede and Skyler Williams.
- The Big West canceled the 2020-21 women’s volleyball season on December 10, 2020. The Big West and the Ivy League were the only two D-I conferences to cancel the fall sports season in 2020-21.
- 23 different schools did not compete in women’s volleyball in 2020-21, all 11 Big West schools, all 8 Ivy League schools and Saint Francis (NEC), Saint Peter’s (MAAC), Alabama A&M and Alabama State (SWAC).
- Five different Rainbow Wahine trained or competed with the BeachBows program this past spring. Highlighted by No. 1/2 pairing Brooke Van Sickle and Amber Igiede, the BeachBows finished runner-up in the Big West at the conference tournament.
- The Rainbow Wahine were picked to win the conference by the Big West coaches. The defending champions from 2019 received seven first place votes and 117 total points. Cal Poly received four first place votes and 11 total points.
- Hawai’i is the second-tallest team in the Big West in 2021, with an average height of 71.82 inches. The tallest team, Cal Poly, has an average height of 71.91 inches, 0.09 inches taller, or 2.23 millimeters taller.
- Head coach Robyn Ah Mow enters her fourth season as head coach of the Rainbow Wahine. Ah Mow holds a 64-21 record and a 42-6 Big West record.