Rainbow Wahine Volleyball heads to Salt Lake City for three games in Utah Classic

HONOLULU — After taking two matches out of three in the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic, the University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team will head to Utah to face two NCAA Tournament teams from the 2020-21 season, both of which are ranked nationally. The Rainbow Wahine will play Utah Valley and San Diego in Utah’s Utah Classic in the Salt Lake City-metro area.

HAWAI’I (2-1, 0-0 Big West) at Utah Classic Date | Time | Opponent at Utah Valley – Thursday, Sept. 2 at 1 p.m. HT

vs #22 San Diego – Friday, Sept. 3 at 8:30 a.m. HT

at #19 Utah – Saturday, Sept. 4 at 3 p.m. HT Location Orem, Utah (Thursday) & Salt Lake City, Utah (Friday-Saturday) TV none Live Stream ESPN+ (Thursday), PAC-12 Network Utah Live Stream (Friday-Saturday) Radio ESPN Honolulu (Thursday-Friday), CBS 1500 (Sunday) / Sideline Hawaii App Live Stats Utah Valley | San Diego | Utah Game Notes Hawai’i (PDF) | Utah Valley | San Diego | Utah Social Media @HawaiiWVB | #GoBows | @HawaiiWVB | Facebook

HEAD COACH ROBYN AH MOW

Overall record: 66-22 (4th season)

At Hawai’i: Same

SERIES VS UTAH VALLEY

Overall record: UH leads 3-0

Streak: UH, 3

Hawai’i won the 2019 meeting in four sets.

The Rainbow Wahine received 11 kills from Van Sickle and 9 from Igiede.

SERIES VS SAN DIEGO

Overall record: UH leads 5-2

Streak: UH, 2

Is ranked 22nd in the country in the AVCA Coaches Poll.

UH won the first meeting of 2019 in 5 sets and swept the NCAA Tournament meeting thanks to 12 kills from Hanna Hellvig.

The third meeting in two played seasons between the two clubs moves to a neutral site after Hawai’i hosted USD in August and December of 2019.

SERIES VS UTAH

Overall record: UH leads 11-1

Streak: UU, 1

Is ranked 19th in the country in the AVCA Coaches Poll.

The first meeting since 2017, in which the Utes won a 4-setter in Honolulu.

Hawai’i has won every meeting in Salt Lake City (four meetings).

McKenna Grenato tallied a match-high 24 kills in the 2017 loss to Utah.

