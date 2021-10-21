Rainbow Wahine volleyball head on the road for two matches this weekend; Friday versus UC Santa Barbara is for first place in conference

HONOLULU–The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (11-5, 8-0 Big West) heads to California for its fourth road trip of the season to take play back-to-back matches at UC Santa Barbara (11-9, 7-1 BWC) on Friday, Oct. 22 and CSUN on Saturday, Oct. 23. Both matches will be at 4:00 p.m. HT.
|HAWAI’I (11-5, 8-0 Big West) vs. UC Santa Barbara (11-9, 7-1 BWC); CSUN (4-11, 3-5 BWC)
|Date | Time | Opponent
|Friday, Oct. 22 at 4:00 p.m. HT | Saturday, Oct. 23 at 4:00 p.m. HT
|Location
|Thunderdome – Santa Barbara, Calif. | Matadome – Northridge, Calif.
|Live Stream
|ESPN+
|Radio
|CBS 1500 – Both Friday and Saturday matches | Sideline Hawaii App | Tiff Wells (Play-by-play)
|Live Stats
|at UC Santa Barbara | at CSUN
|Game Notes
|Hawai’i | (PDF) | UC Santa Barbara (link) | CSUN (PDF)
|Social Media
|@HawaiiWVB | #GoBows | @HawaiiWVB | Facebook
SERIES HISTORY
- Hawai’i holds a 43-9 record against UC Santa Barbara. UH has won the last two matches, but their last meeting in 2019 went to five sets. Hawai’i’s most recent loss to the Gauchos was a sweep in Honolulu on Oct. 27, 2018
- Hawai’i is 26-2 against the Matadors. UH has won the last 10-straight matches. In 2019, the ‘Bows defeated CSUN in their home and away series. UH knocked off the Matadors, 3-1 on Sept. 28, 2019 in Northridge, Calif. On Nov. 21 Hawai’i swept CSUN at home on Nov. 21.
LAST TIME OUT…
- Hawai’i posted a pair of home sweeps taking down Cal Poly (25-19, 25-19, 25-22) on Friday and CSU Bakersfield (25-18, 25-20, 25-18) on Saturday.
- Sophomore middle blocker Amber Igiede showed her athleticism both on offense and defense. In the two matches she put down a combined 23 kills with 10 blocks and 13 digs. Against CP, she led UH with 13K/6BLK/7D, while vs. CSUB she had 10K, 4BLK, 6D. She tied her season high with a .667 hitting percentage (10-0-15). For the weekend, she hit .413.
- Van Sickle posted double-digit kills in both matches this past week. She came up one dig short of recording two double-doubles. Van Sickle has nine double-doubles this season–including in four of the last five matches.
NEWS AND NOTES
- The Rainbow Wahine swept both Cal Poly and CSU Bakersfield to improve to 8-0 in conference play and remains the lone undefeated team in the Big West. Against CSUB, UH got off to slow starts in Sets 1 & 2, falling behind early. but the ‘Bows found a way to comeback to sweep the Roadrunners in their first meeting as conference rivals.
- Hawai’i has won 19-straight conference matches dating back to Oct. 11, 2019 at Cal Poly in three sets.
- Middle blocker Amber Igiede led the ‘Bows in both matches in kills and digs. The Baton Rouge, La.-native was flying all over the court, diving for balls, racking up 13 digs for the weekend. Igiede has posted double-digit kills in nine matches this season–including in four of the last five matches.
- Van Sickle continues to lead the Rainbow Wahine in kills (225), attacks (586), kill/set (3.95), service aces (17), total points (264.0), and points/set (4.63). She is second on the team in digs–exactly one dig behind Tayli Ikenaga’s 193. Overall, Van Sickle is ranked second in the Big West in attacks/set (10.28), Kills/set (3.95), and points/set (4.63). In conference action, Van Sickle leads UH in both Kills (112 and digs (99).
- The middle blocking duo of Amber Igiede and Skyler Williams have lead the Manoa Roofing Company to a No. 1 ranking in the Big West with the team averaging 2.50 blocks per set. Igiede leads UH and is fifth in the BWC with 75 total blocks and ranked third with 1.28 blocks/set. Williams is second on the team with 42 total blocks and 0.89 block per set.
- Libero Tayli Ikenaga is the first freshman since Elizabeth Ka’aihue lead the team in digs as a freshman (Ka’aihue led UH all four years in Manoa). Ikenaga has 193 digs and is averaging 3.39 digs/set and has a serve reception percentage of.948.
- As a team, Hawai’i leads the Big West in blocks/set (2.50) and opposing hitting percentage (.185). They are ranked second in assists/set (12.96), digs/set (16.61), and attacks/set (37.56).
- Brooke Van Sickle, Amber Igiede and Tayli Ikenaga are the only three Rainbow Wahine to start all 57 sets this season.
HEAD COACH ROBYN AH MOW
- Head coach Robyn Ah Mow enters her fourth season as head coach of the Rainbow Wahine. Ah Mow has a 75-26 record and a 50-6 Big West record.