Rainbow Wahine Volleyball finishes season ranked No. 15 in AVCA Coaches Poll

For the first time since 2016, the University of Hawai”i women’s volleyball team finished the season ranked in the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s (AVCA) Top 25 Coaches Poll. The Rainbow Wahine finishes 2019 ranked at No. 15 after recording a 26-4 overall record and advancing to the NCAA Madison Regional.

Head coach Robyn Ah Mow led the Rainbow Wahine to their first Big West Conference title since 2016 with a 14-2 conference record. This year, the Rainbow Wahine hosted the NCAA First and Second Rounds for the first time since 2013. UH won their first round match in four sets over Northern Colorado and then swept No. 20 San Diego to advance to the NCAA Regionals for the first time since 2015. In Ah Mow’s first two seasons, the ‘Bows fell in the NCAA First Round in a couple of five set marathon matches against Illinois (2017) and Baylor (2018).

It is the 35th time and first time since 2016 that UH has been ranked in the final AVCA poll of the season. Hawai’i was the only Big West school to finish in the Top 25 with 708 votes. UC Santa Barbara received 52 votes while Cal Poly got five votes.

Full AVCA Ranking: https://www.avca.org/polls/di-women/12-23-2019.html