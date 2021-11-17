Rainbow Wahine volleyball closes out Big West road schedule with matches at CSU Bakersfield & Cal Poly this weekend

The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (18-6, 15-1 Big West) takes its seven-match win streak to California for a couple of tough of matches on its final Big West roadtrip of the season.

The Rainbow Wahine will first take on CSU Bakersfield on Friday, Nov. 19 at 3:00 p.m. HT followed by Cal Poly on Sat., Nov. 20 at 6:00 p.m. HT.UH was able to welcome fans with no limit restrictions at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center for the first time since 2019 this past weekend.

HAWAI’I (18-6, 15-1 Big West) vs. CSU Bakersfield (16-8, 9-7 BWC); Cal Poly (13-14, 11-5 BWC) Date | Time | Opponents CSU Bakersfield – Friday, Nov. 19 at 3:00 p.m. HT

Cal Poly – Saturday, Nov. 20 at 6:00 p.m. HT Location Friday – CSUB – The Icardo Center (3,497), Bakersfield, Calif.

Saturday – Mott Athletics Center – San Luis Obispo, Calif. Live Stream Friday – ESPN+

Saturday – GoPoly.com Radio Fri. – ESPN Honolulu (1420 am/92.7 FM) | Tiff Wells (Play-by-play)

Sat. – CBS 1500 AM (1500 am) | Tiff Wells (Play-by-play) Audio Steam Fri. – ESPNHonolulu.com | Sideline Hawaii App

Sat. – CBSSportsHawaii.com | Sideline Hawaii App Live Stats Fri. – GoRunners.com

Sophomore middle blocker Amber Igiede has ratcheted up her game across the board. Last week vs. UC Irvine, she pounded a career-high 17 kills and vs. UC San Diego, she posted 10 blocks for just the second time in her career. In that game, she notched her 2nd career double-double with 10 kills. In the last three games, she is hitting .635 with 41 kills, one error in 63 attacks. She leads the ‘Bows with 110 total blocks (17 solo/93 block assists), 1.33 blocks/set, and a .388 hitting percentage. She has recorded at least one block in 50 consecutive matches, dating back to her fourth game as a freshman against Army West Point on Sept. 5, 2019. She has had at least one block in 53-of-54 total career matches played. Currently, she ranks No. 2 in the BWC w/1.33 blocks per set, No. 4 in total blocks (110), No. 5 in hitting % (.388), and No. 10 in kills/set (2.84). Igiede is second on the team with 305.5 total points.

Super senior outside hitter Brooke Van Sickle has been the anchor for the team as she has been a steadying force in all facets of the game. She leads UH with 309 kills, 3.81 kills/set, 275 digs, 3.40 digs/set, 30 service aces and 369.5 points. Van Sickle leads the Big West averaging 4.56 points per set and No. 2 with 3.81 kills/set. Van Sickle is the only UH player to double-digits in service aces and has more than double the aces over her next teammate, Ikenaga. She has led UH in kills in 15 out of 24 matches this season and has 18 double-digit kill matchs, 13 double-figure dig matches and a team-high 10 double-doubles this season.

Continuing her solid play in the back row is freshman libero Tayli Ikenaga . She is second on the team with Hawai’i with 271 digs and a 3.27 digs/set average. She leads Hawai’i with 15 double-digit dig matches out of 24 matches this year. Ikenaga ranks third on the team with 88 assists.

Since taking over the controls of the UH offense to start the conference season, freshman setter Kate Lang has recorded nine double-doubles while leading UH to a .275 team hitting %. This week, she rose to the No. 1 ranking in the BWC averaging 10.48 assists per set. Since earning the starting setter job, she has dished out 632 assists and is averaging 11.70 assists/set.

Senior Skyler Williams has been hot hitting from the middle. In the past three matches, she is hitting .463 while averaging 10.0 kills/match. Overall this season, she is hitting .334 with 148 kills. At the net, she has recorded at least one block in 21-of-23 matches she’s played in this season. She is second on the team with 71 total blocks.

Sophomore outside hitter Riley Wagoner continues to be a steady contributor on the outside. In the last five games she has put down 55 kills averaging 11.0 kills/match and 5.5 kills/set. She is second on the team with 168 total kills and fourth on the team with 193 digs. For the season, she has already surpassed her season stats as a freshman in 2019 with 193 digs and has over doubled her kills with 196.

Sophomore Tiffany Westerberg has started the last three games at opposite. She is the fourth different Rainbow Wahine to start at opposite this season, joining Braelyn Akana (10 games), Martyna Leoniak (8), and Annika De Goede (2). Westerberg recorded a career-high seven kills and six blocks in her first start of the season (second of her career) at Long Beach State on 11/6/21). In the last four matches, she has put down 24 kills with 13.0 blocks.

Amber Igiede and Tayli Ikenaga are the only Rainbow Wahine to play in all 83 sets this season.

MANOA ROOFING COMPANY – Hawai’i leads the Big West and is ranked 21st in the NCAA with 2.62 blocks per set while holding their opponents to a league-low .180 hitting percentage. To date, UH has out-blocked their opponents 217.5-to-164.0. Eight different Rainbow Wahine have double-digits in blocks individually with Westerberg coming through with nine rejections recently. Amber Igiede (110) and Skyler Williams (71) lead the Manoa Roofing Company while Van Sickle has 50 total blocks, Riley Wagoner has 29, Martyna Leoniak has 23, Kate Lang 24, Braelyn Akana 16, and Mylana Byrd 15.

FANS IN THE STANDS! – For the first time in 705 days, a full capacity crowd was allowed into the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center to cheer on the Rainbow Wahine. Hawai’i played their first nine home games without any fans in the stands due to state Covid-19 regulations. During UH’s homestand vs. UC Davis and UC Riverside, UH was able to allow a limit of 500 fans, but this past weekend was the first time the ‘Bows had a no restrictions crowd. Fans who enter the SSC need to show proof of vaccination, be masked at all times and UH’s new clear bag policy has gone into effect. Food and beverages are currently not for sale in the arena–only bottled water is available.