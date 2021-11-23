Entering this weekend’s final two matches of the regular season, the magic number is down to one for the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team.

The Rainbow Wahine need just one victory in order to clinch the Big West Conference title and 28th consecutive eligible appearance into the NCAA Tournament.

Rainbow Wahine volleyball can clinch Big West title and NCAA Tournament spot with one win in final two matches this weekend https://t.co/9UPgLUAaZu #HawaiiWVB #GoBows ▪️ https://t.co/SOdY37JnAf 🤙 pic.twitter.com/DjMQZ9iFQP — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) November 24, 2021

UH will play host to CSUN on Friday and UC Santa Barbara on Saturday with a chance to add to the already planned party of Senior Night for Brooke Van Sickle, Skyler Williams and Janelle Gong.

Both matches are scheduled for 7pm at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Stay with KHON2 on air and online for more coverage leading up to the matches.