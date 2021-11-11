Rainbow Wahine volleyball brings five match win streak into weekend against UC Irvine and UC San Diego

The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (16-6, 13-1 Big West) returns to the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center to host UC Irvine (14-10, 7-7 BWC) and UC San Diego (9-16, 6-8 BWC) in front of a full crowd for the first time since 2019.

The Rainbow Wahine will take on UC Irvine on Friday, Nov. 12 at 7:00 p.m., followed by UC San Diego on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 5:00 p.m.

Due to state and county restrictions, UH was unable to host spectators in the SimpliFi Arena for the first 11 home games of the season and only a limited number in UH’s most recent homestand two weeks ago.

For those attending matches this weekend, please be sure to visit the Game Day information page, which includes important information regarding vaccination and mask policy, LumiSight UH app, digital ticketing, parking, clear bag policy, and more.

For Season Ticket Holders:

WVB season ticket holders were sent an email to purchase their seats for the remaining four (4) WVB games. Deadline to respond is Wednesday, Nov. 10.

If you did not receive the email, please log on to your ticket account or call the ticket office at (808) 956-4482 for assistance.

General Public:

Tickets to the general public went on sale at 9:00 a.m., Monday, Nov. 15 online at www.etickethawaii.com.

For the first time in 2021, the Rainbow Wahine will welcome its home fans at full capacity for the first time since 2019.

Hawai’i takes a five-match win streak into this week’s matches vs. UC Irvine and UC San Diego. UH swept Cal State Fullerton and defeated Long Beach State in four sets last week in California

As a team, Hawai’i leads the Big West and is ranked No. 35 in the NCAA in blocks per set (2.54). UH also leads the league in opponent hitting percentage (0.182) which ranks them at No. 76 in the nation

The ‘Bows are ranked second in the Big West in assists/set (13.09), digs/set (16.52), hitting percentage (.236), kills/set (14.06), and attacks/set (37.51).

In the NCAA, UH is ranked at No. 10 in assists/set, No. 17 in kills/set, No. 32 in attacks/set, and No. 37 in digs/set.

Sophomore middle blocker Amber Igiede has been a force on defense. She leads the ‘Bows with 95 total blocks (15 solo/80 block assists), 1.23 blocks/set, and a .366 hitting percentage. She has recorded at least one block in 48 consecutive matches, dating back to her fourth game in her freshman season against Army West Point on Sept. 5, 2019. She has had at least one block in 51-of-52 total career matches played.

has been a force on defense. She leads the ‘Bows with 95 total blocks (15 solo/80 block assists), 1.23 blocks/set, and a .366 hitting percentage. She has recorded at least one block in 48 consecutive matches, dating back to her fourth game in her freshman season against Army West Point on Sept. 5, 2019. She has had at least one block in 51-of-52 total career matches played. Senior outside hitter Brooke Van Sickle continues to lead UH with 295 kills; 3.93 kill/set;26 service aces; 346.5 points; and 4.62 points/set. Last week, she posted a pair of double-doubles, with 16 kills and 10 digs at CSUF and 12 kills and 17 digs at LBSU.

continues to lead UH with 295 kills; 3.93 kill/set;26 service aces; 346.5 points; and 4.62 points/set. Last week, she posted a pair of double-doubles, with 16 kills and 10 digs at CSUF and 12 kills and 17 digs at LBSU. Making an impact this past weekend was sophomore opposite Tiffany Westerberg . Westerberg made her first start of the season (second of her career) in UH’s match at Long Beach State. She finished with a season-high seven kills and a career-high six blocks. She has played in the last eight-straight sets. She is the fourth different Rainbow Wahine to start at opposite this season.

. Westerberg made her first start of the season (second of her career) in UH’s match at Long Beach State. She finished with a season-high seven kills and a career-high six blocks. She has played in the last eight-straight sets. She is the fourth different Rainbow Wahine to start at opposite this season. Continuing to anchor the back row is freshman libero Tayli Ikenaga leads Hawai’i with 261 digs and a 3.39 digs/set. She has recorded 15 double-digit dig matches out of 22 matches this year. Ikenaga is the first freshman since Elizabeth Ka’aihue lead the team in digs as a freshman (Ka’aihue led UH all four years in Manoa).

leads Hawai’i with 261 digs and a 3.39 digs/set. She has recorded 15 double-digit dig matches out of 22 matches this year. Ikenaga is the first freshman since Elizabeth Ka’aihue lead the team in digs as a freshman (Ka’aihue led UH all four years in Manoa). Since taking over the controls of the UH offense, freshman setter Kate Lang has recorded nine double-doubles–including the last five straight. In her 14 starts she has the ‘Bows hitting .268 as a team. Overall she is ranked No. 3 in the Big West and No. 54 in the NCAA with 10.25 assists/set.

has recorded nine double-doubles–including the last five straight. In her 14 starts she has the ‘Bows hitting .268 as a team. Overall she is ranked No. 3 in the Big West and No. 54 in the NCAA with 10.25 assists/set. Only Amber Igiede and Tayli Ikenaga have started and played in all 77 sets this season.