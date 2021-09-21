Rainbow Wahine volleyball begins defense of Big West Conference title with a pair of road matches this week

After a disappointing split with USC two weeks ago, the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team got a much needed bye week, with a couple days off of practice to focus on Big West play.

The Rainbow Wahine begin their title defense on the road at UC Riverside and at UC Davis on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.Hawai’i is coming off a bye week in which the team did not compete against other D-I competition.

UC Riverside and UC Davis play in Riverside, Calif. Tuesday night in the first Big West matchup of the season.

Ikenaga leads the team in digs (98) with Van Sickle posting the second-most digs (93) and Mylana Byrd the third-most (71).

Ikenaga is the first freshman since Elizabeth Ka’aiahue to lead the team in digs as a freshman (Ka’aiahue led UH all four years in Manoa).

Amber Igiede leads the team in hitting percentage (.349) in eight matches started.

Brooke Van Sickle leads all UH attackers with 113 kills through eight matches.

Annika de Goede led UH vs USC on Sept. 10 with 11 kills and a .429 attacking percentage in her first collegiate start for UH.

Hawai’i returns three All-Big West honorees from the 2019 team, including first-team middle blocker selections Amber Igiede and Skyler Williams .

The Big West canceled the 2020-21 women’s volleyball season on December 10, 2020. The Big West and the Ivy League were the only two D-I conferences to cancel the fall sports season in 2020-21.

23 different schools did not compete in women’s volleyball in 2020-21, all 11 Big West schools, all 8 Ivy League schools and Saint Francis (NEC), Saint Peter’s (MAAC), Alabama A&M and Alabama State (SWAC).

Five different Rainbow Wahine trained or competed with the BeachBows program this past spring. Highlighted by No. 1/2 pairing Brooke Van Sickle and Amber Igiede , the BeachBows finished runner-up in the Big West at the conference tournament.

The Rainbow Wahine were picked to win the conference by the Big West coaches. The defending champions from 2019 received seven first place votes and 117 total points. Cal Poly received four first place votes and 11 total points.

Hawai’i is the second-tallest team in the Big West in 2021, with an average height of 71.82 inches. The tallest team, Cal Poly, has an average height of 71.91 inches, 0.09 inches taller, or 2.23 millimeters taller.