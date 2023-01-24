HONOLULU—University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball head coach Robyn Ah Mow announced the signing of a pair of sophomore transfers—Jacyn Bamis and Mandi Morioka. Bamis is a 6-1 middle blocker who played at Clemson, while Morioka is a libero/defensive specialist transferring after a season at Penn State.



At Clemson, Bamis started 15 matches while making 17 appearances. She finished her redshirt-freshman season with 81 kills and 42.0 blocks. She was in on a career-high 11 blocks against South Carolina (9/6/22) while putting down a career-high 10 kills and a .615 hitting percentage against Murray State (9/17/22). Bamis earned all-league and all-state honors while playing at Gonzaga Preparatory School in Spokane, Wash.. She hit .300 with 148 kills in 111 sets as a Bullpup.



“Jacyn is an athletic and agile middle blocker with a high ceiling,” states Ah Mow.” She jumps very well and will add depth and stability at that position.”



Morioka appeared in six matches with a pair of starts for the Nittany Lions in 2022. In 11 sets, she scooped up 10 digs and had four assists and three service aces. She tallied posted a career-high six digs with two assists and an ace against Michigan State (10/2/22). As a senior at South Torrance High School, Morioka was named their league’s Most Valuable Player, all-area second-team as a setter after averaging 9.9 assists/set while twice being named all-league first team.



“Mandi is a hard worker who loves to compete,” says Ah Mow. “She is smooth and quick with a strong work ethic that which are important factors when it comes to backrow players.”



“We are excited to get right to work this Spring with these two and cannot wait to see the strides they will make as players,” says Ah Mow. “It will be a fun and competitive gym as they work alongside our returnees.”