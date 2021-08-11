Rainbow Wahine Volleyball 2021 Position Breakdown: Pin Hitters

Throughout the course of fall camp, HawaiiAthletics.com will provide a breakdown of the 2021 Rainbow Wahine volleyball team, position-by-position, as the team prepares for its season opener at Fairfield on Friday, Aug. 27.

Freshman Hanna Hellvig announced she wouldn’t return to the team back in 2020, and that leaves the Rainbow Wahine’s leading scorer and attacker off the court, but redshirt senior Brooke Van Sickle returns and leads a young core of exciting pin hitters including three athletes with international club experience.

Returnees

Outside Hitter HT YR Stats Brooke Van Sickle 5-10 R-Sr. 202 kills, 2.43 k/s, .242 pct, 20 aces, 181 digs, 40 blks Riley Wagoner 6-0 So. 94 kills, 1.31 k/s, .134 pct., 7 aces, 148 digs, 34 blks Tiffany Westerberg 6-3 So. 47 kills, 1.21 k/s, .260 pct., 14 digs, 34 blks Braelyn Akana 6-0 So. 17 kills, 1.31 k/s, .250 pct., 1 ace, 12 digs, 8 blks

Newcomers

Brooke Van Sickle – R-SR – 5-9 – Battle Ground, Wash. – Oregon

Van Sickle is the third-leading returning point-scorer from the 2019 team and returns the second-most kills from the 2019 squad with 202. Van Sickle’s 20 aces is the most by a returner this fall and her 2.18 digs per set is also the most from the 2019 team returning for 2021. Van Sickle was a 2019 All-Big West honorable mention, was named to the 2019 NCAA All-Regional team, named the Best Defender at the 2019 Baylor Classic and was a Scholar-Athlete in her first year at UH.



Riley Wagoner – SO – 6-0 – Dublin, Ohio – Dublin Coffman HS

Playing and/or starting in every non-conference game before Big West competition began, Wagoner had double-digit digs in five different non-conference matches (vs Army, Sacramento State, Utah Valley, Missouri, at Baylor). Wagoner posted her first double-digit kill total at CSUN in the first Big West trip of the year, while also collecting 10 digs for her first collegiate double-double. Wagoner tallied seven matches with 10-plus digs and ranked sixth on the team in total digs. The outside hitter returns the second-most digs from the 2019 team and also returns the fourth-most blocks on the team from 2019.

Tiffany Westerberg – SO – 6-3 – Maple Ridge, B.C., Canada – Maple Ridge Secondary

Transitioning from a middle blocker to an outside hitter/opposite hitter for 2021, Westerberg brings 6-3 size to the pin. As a true freshman in 2019, Westerberg tallied 64 kills and a .292 hitting percentage. Posted a season-high eight kills against Army early in 2019 and a season-high five blocks in the season opener against San Diego.



Braelyn Akana – SO – 6-0 – Hau’ula, O’ahu – Kamehameha-Kapalama

Appeared in six matches with one start against Cal Poly (10/11/19) and recorded 14 total kills during the 2019 season. Had a career-high match helping UH win a come-from-behind, reverse sweep over Cal State Fullerton (10/5/19) posting six kills and hitting .417 and four blocks.

Mia Johnson – FR – 5-11 – League City, Texas – Clear Falls HS

A 2020 Under Armour Girls High School All-American Honorable Mention selection and a 2019 Prep Volleyball Class of 2021 Top 50+ recruit, Johnson racked up the accolades as a prep and club volleyball player in the talent-rich volleyball state of Texas including a 2019 All-State selection. Johnson has recorded 235 kills in 56 sets thus far in the 2020 high school volleyball season.



From Coach Ah Mow: “Mia is a quick and athletic six rotation outside hitter that has the ability to consistently terminate and make plays defensively. She knows what it takes to be a successful student athlete and has shown she knows how to compete and win. Mia’s attitude, determination and work ethic is exactly the type of athlete we strive to have in our gym and we are confident she will continue those things here at UH.”