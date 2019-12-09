Rainbow Wahine upset Washington on the road

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team took down the Pac-12’s Washington 62-50 on Sunday night.

The Rainbow Wahine improve to 5-5 in 2019, after handing the Huskies just their second loss of the season.

Amy Atwell had a double-double and paced the ‘Bows with 19 points, going 7-14. The junior forward from Australia shot it almost exclusively from outside the arc, going 5-12 on three pointers.

Hawaii shot 39.2% from the field. Freshman Nae Nae Calhoun poured in 14 points and junior Jadyn Alexander scored 12 points.

The Wahine led nearly the entire game after getting out to a 9-0 start to the contest. They never led in the second half.

Next up for UH is a game with Hope International of California on Sunday the 15th in Honolulu.