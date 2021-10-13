Rainbow Wahine to put 17 match conference winning streak on the line this weekend against Cal Poly & CSU Bakersfield

The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball (9-5, 6-0 Big West) returns home to host a pair of Big West Conference matches against Cal Poly (89-10, 6-1 BWC) on Friday, Oct. 15 and CSU Bakersfield (10-5, 3-4 BWC) on Saturday, Oct. 16. Both matches will be played at the SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center at 7:00 p.m. both nights.

***City and County of Honolulu officials have notified the University of Hawai’i that fans will not be allowed at UH Mānoa’s indoor events this week due to the state’s recent record surge in COVID-19 cases and the resulting overwhelmed hospital capacity. ***The Rainbow Wahine dropped the first set in both matches this past weekend, but rallied back for come-from-behind wins at UC San Diego and UC Irvine. At UCSD, UH won, 22-25, 25-17,27-25,25-21 and at UCI, UH won, 20-25, 25-20, 27-25, 25-15.

With a 6-0 BWC record, Hawai’i remains one of two unbeaten teams (tied with UC Santa Barbara) in the Big West Conference.

For their efforts on the road, sophomore outside hitter Riley Wagoner and libero Tayli Ikenaga both earned Big West Player of the Week honors. After burying a team-high 36 kills, Wagoner was tabbed BWC Offensive Player of the Week, while Ikenaga garnered Freshman of the Week accolades after coming up with a combined 37 digs. UH has won three consecutive Freshman of the Week honors with setter Kate Lang getting recognized on Sept. 27 and Oct. 11).

Van Sickle continues to lead the Rainbow Wahine in kills (205), attacks (533), kill/set (4.02), service aces (17), digs (170), total points (241.0), and points/set (4.73). Van Sickle leads the Big West averaging 4.73 points per set and is ranked No. 2 in the BWC in Kills per set and attacks per set.

Middle blockers Amber Igiede and Skyler Williams lead the Manoa Roofing Company to a No. 1 ranking in the Big West with the team averaging 2.46 blocks per set. Igiede leads UH with 63 total blocks, nine solo blocks, 54 block assists, and 1.24 blocks per set. Williams is second on the team with 30 block assists, 37 block assists, and 0.90 blocks per set. Combined, Igiede and Williams have 100.0 blocks.

Continuing to make an impact in the back row is freshman libero Tayli Ikenaga . She had a match-highs in digs at UC San Diego (22) and at UC Irvine she came up with 13 digs. She is tied with Van Sickle with having a team-high nine double-digit matches this season.

As a team, UH, in addition to leading the Big West in blocks/set, the ‘Bows are ranked second in assists per set (12.80), digs per set (16.24), and kills per set (.13.63)

Nationally, Hawai’i is ranked No. 21 in assists per set; No. 34 in team attacks per set (37.16); No. 35 in kills per set; No. 45 in blocks per set and No. 49 in digs per set.