Rainbow Wahine take two game winning streak on the road to UC Irvine this weekend

After sweeping a home series against Cal State Fullerton last weekend, the University of Hawai’i women’s basketball goes back on the road to take UC Irvine this Friday and Saturday.



Game 7 & 8

Who: Hawai’i vs. UC Irvine

When: Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 & Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. HT- both days

Where: Irvine, Calif., Bren Events Center

Television: None

Streaming Video: Watch ESPN- Brandon Marcus play-by-play

Radio: None

Audio Webcast: None

Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com

Coaches: Head coach Laura Beeman is in her ninth season at UH (136-118). Tamara Inoue (63-74) is in her fifth season at UC Irvine.

Series Information: UH leads 32-12.

Game Sponsors: None



Game Story Lines



• UH held CSF to a combined 90 points over two games. Simultaneously, redshirt freshman guard Olivia Davies recorded her first breakout game, and senior guard Jadynn Alexander kept the offense steady by dropping 29 points in the series.



• Davies saw limited time against CSU Bakersfield in her season debut, but in the first game against the Titans, the Anchorage, Alaska native showed out, dropping 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting.



• Sophomore forward Kasey Neubert has stepped up nicely with her new role as a starter, averaging six points and seven rebounds per game. She currently leads the team in rebounding and ranks No. 7 in the Big West Conference.



• A welcome surprise in the early part of the season has been freshman point guard Kelsi Imai. After a season-ending injury to sophomore guard Nae Nae Calhoun and fellow freshman Teionni McDaniel electing to opt-out, Imai is averaging 24 minutes, five points, three rebounds, and two assists per game. She is also No. 3 in the conference at the charity stripe, hitting on 86% of her attempts.



• Atwell is known throughout the conference as a “must stop” behind the three-point arc, but this season she has become a threat from the free-throw line. Going into the series, Atwell ranks No. 3 in the conference hitting 88% from the line.



• Offense has been hard to come by at times for the Rainbow Wahine as they rank No. 10 in scoring offense for the Big West at 51.50 points per game over four games. On the flip side, the ‘Bows rank No. 1 in scoring defense, holding opponents to 51.25 points per game.



• Over the last few years, UH and UCI have been known to have some battles, but lately, the series has leaned towards the Anteaters as they won five of the last six matchups. The only blemish came last season on Jan. 30th, 2020, when UH dropped 94 points on UCI. UH won at the Bren Events Center during the 2016-17 campaign, marking the last time UH swept UCI.