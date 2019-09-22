Rainbow Wahine suffer first loss of the season on the road at Baylor

The No. 13 University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (10-1) fell to No. 5 Baylor in the championship match of the Baylor Classic, 25-19, 25-23, 25-22. Freshman outside hitter Hanna Hellvig led the Rainbow Wahine with 12 kills; junior middle Skyler Williams had a team-high five blocks and both Brooke Van Sickle and Rile Wagoner had a team-high 10 digs each on Sunday afternoon at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas.

Baylor remains one of two undefeated teams left in the NCAA DI at 9-0. Hawai’i falls to 10-1. Hawai’i was out-blocked for the first time this season, 9.0-to-7.5. The Bears were solid across the board, with a 56-to-42 advantage in kills; hitting percentage edge at .387-to-.264 and had 46 digs to UH’s 36.

No. 13 #hawaiiwvb (10-1) swept (19-23-22) at No. 5 Baylor.

Bows outblocked for the first time this season, 9 to 7.5 — Tiff (@tiffersHI) September 22, 2019

For Hellvig, it was the fourth straight match and eighth overall with double-digit kills. She hit .379 for the match with just one error in 29 attacks. She was also in on two blocks with two digs and a service ace.

Junior outside hitter Brooke Van Sickle earned Best Defender all-tournament honors. Against the Bears, she recorded eight kills with two blocks and it was the sixth time this season that she had double-digit digs.

Fellow freshman, middle blocker Amber Igiede hit a career-high .750 with nine kills, no errors in 12 swings. She added one block and one dig.

The setters-Bailey Choy and Norene Iosia-each dished out 18 assists apiece. Choy added a service ace and three digs while Iosia notched a kill and three digs.

The first set was close early on as the two teams traded sideouts, but an 8-to-2 Baylor run extended their lead to 19-11. Hawai’i could not recover as the Bears coasted to a 25-19 Set 1 win. Hanna Hellvig led UH with five kills in the first frame.

Hawai’i led early in Set 2. UH went on a 7-to-1 run-two points coming on Hellvig’s server and three points on Choy’s serve-to give UH a 17-10 lead. But the Bears then came right back, closing out the set strong. Baylor went on a 12-to-3 run to catch and overtake UH to lead 22-20. UH was able to knot the score at 23-23, but a service error gave the Bears set point and Baylor’s Yossiana Pressley cashed in with her 10th kill of the match to give BU Set 2, 25-23.

Hawai’i found themselves down 0-2 in the match for the first time this season. Early in Set 3, UH held a slim lead up until 17-15. From that point, Baylor rallied for four-straight points to see-saw into the lead at 19-17. Hawai’i kept battling and was able to tie the score twice more at 19-19 and 22-22. But Baylor scored the final three points to seal the sweep, 25-22.

Baylor was led by Yossiana Pressley’s 19 kills and Shelly Stafford’s 18 kills. Stafford also had a game-high six blocks.

Hawai’i will remain on the road this week as the Rainbow Wahine open their Big West season in Southern California. UH will take on Long Beach State on Friday, Sept. 27 at 4:00 p.m. HT followed by CSUN on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 4:00 p.m. HT.