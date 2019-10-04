Rainbow Wahine start home conference slate

HONOLULU–The 11th-ranked University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (12-1, 2-0 Big West) return home to host their Big West home opener against UC Irvine (3-12, 0-3 Big West ) on Friday, Oct. 4 and Cal State Fullerton (8-6, 0-3 Big West) on Saturday, Oct. 5. Both matches are slated to start at 7:00 p.m. Prior to Saturday’s match against the Titans, the Rainbow Wahine will hold their annual Alumnae Game at 4:30 p.m.

MATCH #14: No. 11 Hawai’i (12-1, 0-0 Big West) vs. UC Irvine (3-12, 0-3 Big West)

DATE: Friday, Oct. 4, 2019

TIME: 7:00 p.m.

SITE: Stan Sheriff Center (10,300) – Honolulu, O’ahu

PROMOTIONS: Bank of Hawaii is the sponsor on Friday and will distribute Thermal Snack Bags to the first 100 fans along with awarding other great prizes throughout the night. Fans can register to participate at the sports marketing table located at Gate A.

RADIO: ESPN Honolulu – Tiff Wells (play-by-play) on 1420 AM or 92.7 FM.

AUDIO STREAMING: ESPNHonolulu.com -or- the Sideline Hawaii app.

TELEVISION: Spectrum Sports will televise both of UH’s matches this week with Kanoa Leahey handling the play-by-play and Chris McLachlin doing the color commentary. The pregame/post-game show will feature Scott Robbs, Lisa Strand Ma’a, and Ryan Kalei Tsuji. Fans in Hawai’i can watch on Spectrum channels 16 and 1016 (HD).

STREAMING VIDEO: BigWest.tv

TICKETS: Tickets can be purchased at Stan Sheriff Center Box Office, online at ETicketHawaii.com, or by phone at (808) 944-2697 (BOWS).

LIVE STATS: Live in game stats are available at HawaiiAthletics.com schedule page

SERIES HISTORY: UH holds a 40-0 record against the Anteaters. Last year on the road at UCI, UH defeated UC Irvine in a reverse sweep, 23-25, 22-25, 25-23, 25-20, 15-11 and in Honolulu, the ‘Bows swept the Anteaters to start their last homestand of the year on Nov. 15, 2018.

MATCH #15: No. 11 Hawai’i (12-1, 2-0 Big West) vs. Cal State Fullerton (8-6, 3-0 Big West)

DATE: Saturday, Oct.5, 2019

TIME: 7:00 p.m.

SITE: Stan Sheriff Center (10,300) – Honolulu, O’ahu

PROMOTIONS: California Hotel & Casino is the sponsor on Saturday and will award a Vacations Hawaii trip for two to the newly renovated California Hotel & Casino to the winner of the “Shaka Nene” contest at intermission. Sign up for your chance to win at the sports marketing table at Gate A.

SERIES HISTORY: Hawai’i holds a 40-0 record against Cal State Fullerton. Last season, UH swept the Titans twice at home on Sept. 28, 2019 and on the road on Oct. 20, 2019.