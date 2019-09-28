Rainbow Wahine start Big West play with four-set win over Long Beach

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team beat Long Beach State 3-1 in their first conference game of the season.

The 11th ranked Rainbow Wahine only hit .219 as they beat LBSU by a 25-16, 21-25, 25-21, 25-16 final score at the Pyramid.

The Wahine were led by true freshman outside hitter Hanna Helvig who had 17 kills with a .268 percentage. Brook Van Sickle and Skyler Williams each had seven kills in the match.

Senior Norene Iosia led UH with 15 digs.

After losing the second set, Hawaii battled to come back and win a tight third set. Frame number three had four lead changes and 10 ties.

The Beach fell to 3-11 while the Rainbows improve to 11-1 this season.

Hawaii will play CSUN on Saturday at 4:00pm.