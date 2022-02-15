Rainbow Wahine softball unveil new clubhouse and further renovation to facilities

HONOLULU–On Tuesday morning, the University of Hawai’i athletics department held a blessing and celebration for renovations at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. UH president David Lassner, athletics director David Matlin, associate AD Vince Baldemore and softball head coach Bob Coolen gave brief remarks before Kahu Kordell Kekoa officially blessed the new facility, the coaches and the team.

The new facility, which is located under the first base line bleachers includes:

A new entry plaza, home team locker room with showers and restroom facilities, lounge, training room, coaches’ offices, and umpire changing rooms.

The facility is fully air conditioned

Home dugout upgrades including new benches and equipment storage.

An outdoor viewing room is provided along the first base side of the field, with built in counters

A waiting room for the head coach’s office will also have access to the viewing room.

An audio visual system with video monitors in the lounge, locker room, training room, and coaches offices.

New landscaping at the entry plaza and around the locker room building

A new fire alarm system is added, covering the entire stadium.

Hawai’i will play its first games in the newly renovated stadium this Friday, when it takes on Chaminade in an exhibition doubleheader.