Rainbow Wahine softball to play six games in three day tournament on the road

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif.—The University of Hawai’i softball team (2-3) take their first road trip of the season this week. Hawai’i will compete in the inaugural Golden State Classic hosted by San Jose State at the Rosetta Canyon Sports Park in Lake Elsinore, Calif. The Rainbow Wahine will take on Utah State (1-4), Army West Point (4-1), San Jose State (2-2), Sacramento State (4-1), Bradley (2-3) and Loyola Marymount (2-3) in the three day tournament.

. @HawaiiSB heads out on the road to play 6 games in three days. @CheeekssRamos hopes the team can get back on track after a bumpy opening tournament.https://t.co/u1dOVU8L89 pic.twitter.com/1B3vdrDQuw — Ren Clayton (@Ren_Clayton) February 14, 2020

Golden State Classic Information

Opponents: Utah State (1-4), Army West Point (4-1), San Jose State (2-2), Sacramento State (4-1), Bradley (2-3) and Loyola Marymount (2-3)

Schedule:

Friday, Feb. 14

7:30 a.m. HT – Utah State

10:00 a.m. HT – Army West Point

Saturday, Feb. 15

10:30 a.m. HT – San Jose State

3:00 p.m. HT – Sacramento State

Sunday, Feb. 16

7:30 a.m. HT – Bradley

10:00 a.m. HT – Loyola Marymount

Site: Rosetta Canyon Sports Park (Lake Elsinore, Calif.)

*No live state, no radio and no livestream are available for this tournament

Notes:

-The Rainbow Wahine went 2-3 in their season opening tournament, notching a pair of mercy rule wins over Northern Colorado, while falling to Iowa State twice and Memphis. UH finished in third place in the Paradise Classic. Callee Heen, Maya Nakamura and Angelique “Cheeks” Ramos all earned all-tournament honors



-Senior third baseman Ramos led UH hitting a solid .429, going 6-for-14 at the plate with four of her six hits going for extra bases—including three doubles and her first career triple. She had a team-high slugging percentage of .786 while driving in four runs.



-Junior outfielder Britnee Rossi finished the tournament strong going 5-for-8 with a home run in UH’s doubleheader on the final day. Overall, she scored a team-high eight runs with a .412 batting average for the tournament.



-Senior catcher/first baseman Callee Heen led UH with eight RBI whil hitting .333 for the week. She was 4-for-12 at the plate with a double and a home run. She was also walked five times and hit by the pitch once. She moved up to No. 5 in the UH career record books passing former UH standout Stacey Porter with her 39th career home run. Heen also moved into No. 7 past Melissa McGie with 75 career walks.



-Freshman catcher/second baseman Ka’ena Keliinoi hit .357 in her official Rainbow Wahine debut. She went 5-for-14 with four runs score, a double, and three RBI in the opening week. She also drew three walks.



-Sophomore pitcher Ashley Murphy fired a one-hit shutout in UH’s tournament finale against Northern Colorado. For the week, she went 1-1 with a 3.39 ERA in 10.1 innings pitched.



-Fellow sophomore pitcher Isabella “Izzy” Dino posted a 1-2 record with a 3.97 ERA in 12.1 innings. She had eight strikeouts with just three walks to start the season.



-Freshman reliever Amanda Ajari made three appearances and fared well in her collegiate debut. She comes into this week with a 3.00 ERA in 7.0 innings