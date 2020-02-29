Rainbow Wahine softball splits doubleheader

The University of Hawaii softball team split its Friday evening doubleheader against Nevada and Oregon State at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

In the first game, the Rainbow Wahine beat Nevada 11-3 in a 5-inning mercy rule victory. Callee Heen’s two-run home run gave the Wahine the requisite eight-run advantage in the bottom of the fifth to activate the mercy rule. It was her second home run KD the game. Izzy Dino pitched a complete game for UH to earn the victory.

Game two against Oregon State was a pitchers duel through the first four innings, as both Hawaii’s Jetta Nannen and Oregon State’s Trystan Melancon allowed a baserunner until the fifth. Missy Nune’s grand slam in the top of the fifth gave the Beavers a 4-0 advantage, it made the difference as OSU won 5-1. Melancon finished the game with 11 strikeouts, three hits and two walks in a complete game effort.

The Rainbow Wahine continue play in the Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament with a doubleheader at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. The ‘Bows will face Nevada again at 3 p.m., followed by a contest against Seattle at 5.