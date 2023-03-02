HONOLULU—The University of Hawai’i softball team (10-6, 0-0 Big West) opened the Hawai’i Spring Fling Tournament with a 3-0 win over St. Bonaventure on Thursday night at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Hawai’i starter Brianna Lopez fired her second-straight shutout over the Bonnies and second baseman Maya Nakamura posted a pair of RBI hits to help lift the Rainbow Wahine to the win on a rainy and blustery night.



For Lopez, it marked her sixth career shutout. She gave up three hits with six strikeouts and for the second-straight game, she did not issue a walk.



In the first, Ka’ena Keliinoi reached on a single up the middle with one out. Keliinoi stole second to move into scoring position for Maya Nakamura who followed with an RBI single up the middle to drive in Keliinoi for the game’s first run.



Nakamura struck again in the third. Nakamura drilled a double down the third baseline to easily score Xiao Gin from second for an early 2-0 lead.



In the fifth, UH had runners at first and second with no outs. A sacrifice bunt pushed both into scoring position. But the two were stranded as SBU escaped further damage with a strikeout and flyout to thwart the rally.



With the bases loaded in the sixth, UH’s Chloe Borges hit into fielder’s choice which allowed Izabella Martinez to score from third. UH led 3-0 after six complete innings.



SBU starter Elizabeth Lis fell to 0-3, allowing three runs on nine hits with a walk and two strikeouts.



The Hawai’i Spring Fling Tournament continues on Friday with a slate of five games. Hawai’i will play the final game of the night against Santa Clara with the first pitch slated for 6:00 p.m..

