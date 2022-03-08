HONOLULU–The University of Hawai’i softball team (5-5, 0-0 BWC) hosts a high-powered Bank of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Classic tournament this week from Wednesday, March 9 – Saturday, March 12 at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Competing in the tourney are Baylor (11-6, 0-0 Big 12), California (15-6, 0-0 PAC-12) and the defending NCAA champions and current No. 1-ranked team, Oklahoma (16-0, 0-0 Big 12).



*For those attending games this week, please be sure to visit softball’s Game Day information page, which includes important information on COVID protocols, parking, clear bag policy, and more.



BANK OF HAWAII RAINBOW WAHINE CLASSIC – Hawai’i, Baylor, California, No. 1 Oklahoma (March 9-12, 2022) TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE Wednesday, March 9, 2022

3:30 pm – California vs. Baylor

7:00 pm – HAWAI’I VS. BAYLOR

Thursday, March 10, 2022

3:30 pm – Baylor vs. Oklahoma

6:00 p.m. – HAWAI’I VS. CALIFORNIA

Friday, March 11, 2022

12:30 pm – Baylor vs. California

3:30 pm – Oklahoma vs. California

6:00 pm – HAWAI’I VS. OKLAHOMA

Saturday, March 12, 2022

12:00 pm – HAWAI’I VS. OKLAHOMA

2:00 PM – HAWAI’I VS. CALIFORNIA Location Honolulu, O’ahu | Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium (1,200) Television Spectrum Sports (Wednesday & Saturday’s DH) – Scott Robbs (play-by-play) & Lori Santi (Color Analyst) Live Stream ESPN+ (Wednesday) | ESPN+ (Saturday DH) Radio CBS 1500 (Wednesday) – Josh Pacheco (play-by-play) Live Stats HawaiiAthletics.com Game Notes Hawai’i | Baylor | California | Oklahoma Social Media @HawaiiSB | #HawaiiSB | @HawaiiSoftball | Facebook Promotions Bank of Hawaii is the series sponsor and will distribute 100 fan packs (clear backpack filled with hand wipes, face mask, and plastic fan) during each day of the tournament. Tickets Admission is FREE at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

SERIES HISTORIES – RAINBOW WAHINE CLASSIC OPPONENTSBAYLOR BEARS – Hawai’i is 4-5 all-time against Baylor. The Bears have won the last two contests, both coming in the 2016 Outrigger Spring Fling Tournament. BU won the last meeting, 3-0 on 3/12/16.

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS – UH is 10-25 against California. The Golden Bears have won the last four meetings, including the last game between UH and Cal on 3/7/19.

OKLAHOMA SOONERS -UH is 3-4 all-time against the Sooners. Oklahoma won the last two meetings in the 2015 Paradise Classic. UH last defeated Oklahoma on 2/24/11 at Cathedral City Classic.



HEAD COACH BOB COOLENCAREER: 1,104-745-1

HAWAI’I: 1,032-652-1

In Hawai’i’s final game at the Rebel Kickoff in Las Vegas, Nev., UH head coach Bob Coolen recorded his 1,100th career win with a 7-5 win over CSU Bakersfield (2/13/22). He one of only four UH head coaches to have notched 1,000 wins during their UH coaching careers—Jim Schwitters (men’s/women’s tennis – 1,327 wins); Dave Shoji (women’s volleyball – 1,202 wins), and Les Murakami (baseball – 1,079 wins). Coolen is entering his 31st year leading the Rainbow Wahine. Coolen currently has a 1,099-741-1 career record.



NEWS & NOTES