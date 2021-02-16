Rainbow Wahine softball releases 2021 schedule with opening series against second ranked Washington starting March 4

The University of Hawai’i softball team and head coach Bob Coolen announced the 2021 schedule on Tuesday, with the first series set to take place March 4th through the 6th against No. 2 ranked Washington at home.

2021 HAWAII FOFTBALL SCHEDULE CLICK HERE

The Rainbow Wahine have 33 scheduled regular-season games on the slate, with an additional series against Chaminade University set as an exhibitions for February 27th and 28th. The Big West Conference schedule will begin with UC Santa Barbara at home on Mar. 19th and 20th.

The conference schedule will consist of either three-game or four-game series and will have at least one doubleheader. UH will play five series at home, compared to three series on the road against conference foes. In late April, rolling into early May, the ‘Bows will face a tough test in back-to-back-to-back series as they’ll face Long Beach State, Cal State Fullerton, and UC Davis. All three were picked in the top three of the BWC preseason coach’s poll, with UH picked to finish at No. 4.



All games, as of the date of this release, will not be open to fans. A television and radio schedule will be announced in the coming days