Rainbow Wahine Softball opens regular season with three game series against nationally ranked Washington

The University of Hawai’i softball team will begin regular season play with a three-game series against eighth ranked Washington.

The first of three games will be on Thursday at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.UH swept its opening exhibition series against Chaminade University over the weekend, 3-0. The ‘Bows never trailed and only allowed two runs over the three games. As a result, they improved to 18-0 all-time against their DII neighbor.

Junior shortstop Nawai Kaupe slugged her way through the Silverswords’ pitching arsenal, going 6-for-7, with two home runs and six runs batted in. She was also efficient on the base paths accounting for two stolen bases, and scored five runs while accumulating a .889 on-base percentage.

Senior third baseman Angelique “Cheeks” Ramos wasn’t far off of Kaupe’s production as she went 4-for-6 at the plate, driving in four runs of her own.

Freshman second baseman Rachel Sabourin proved to be a nice addition to the lineup during the exhibition, accounting for a home run and a triple while going 3-for-4 from the plate. She also drew two walks, tallied a .833 on-base percentage and a 2.0 slugging percentage.

In the circle freshman, Jetta Nannen shinned with two starts, allowing just one earned run over nine and a third innings, compiling a 0.96 ERA, and struck out nine.

The last time UH and UW met up was in 2015, with the Huskies coming out on top and extending their win streak over the ‘Bows to four in a row. UW holds the all-time series with a 12-4 mark against UH.

All three games can be heard live on the radio via CBS Sports Hawaii AM 1500 with Dave Kawada handling the call.