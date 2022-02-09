Rainbow Wahine softball open 31st season under Bob Coolen on the road for UNLV Rebel Kickoff tournament

LAS VEGAS, Nev.—For just the second time in the last 20 years, the University of Hawai’i softball team will open its season on the road. The Rainbow Wahine are making their returning to the “Ninth Island” after a couple of years to compete in UNLV’s Rebel Kickoff tournament from Feb. 11-13. Hawai’i will take on BYU, UNLV and one of the newest Big West members, CSU Bakersfield in a non-conference game at Eller Media Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev.
|UNLV REBEL KICKOFF TOURNAMENT
|Opponents
|BYU (0-0, 0-0 West Coast Conf.) | UNLV (0-0, 0-0 (Mountain West) | CSU Bakersfield (0-0, 0-0 Big West) *non-conference game vs. CSUB
|Schedule
|Friday, Feb.11: BYU at 9:30 a.m. HT | UNLV at 2:30 p.m. HT
Saturday, Feb.12: BYU at 9:30 a.m. HT | UNLV at 2:30 p.m. HT
Sunday, Feb. 13: CSU Bakersfield at 8:00 a.m. HT
|Location
|Eller Media Stadium (Las Vegas, Nev.)
|Live Stream
|https://unlvrebels.com/feature/2022RebelKickoff
|Live Stats
|https://unlvrebels.com/sidearmstats/softball/summary
|Game Notes
|Hawai’i | BYU | UNLV | CSUB
|Social Media
|@HawaiiSB | #HawaiiSB | @hawaiisoftball | @HawaiiSB
SERIES HISTORIES
- BYU: BYU holds a 14-2 record against UH & has won the last 9 games vs. UH. The last meeting was rained out at UNLV in 2019. The Cougars last won last meeting 2-1 in Honolulu on 3/8/18.
- UNLV: UH holds a 38-33 advantage vs. UNLV. Hawai’i has won the last two games, most recently, the ‘Bows defeated UNLV, 8-1 on 2/19/18.
- CSU BAKERSFIELD: UH has only played CSUB twice in school history. The last meeting was an 8-1 UH win in Bakersfield 304/16/13. The ‘Runners and UC San Diego are the newest Big West schools.
NEWS & NOTES
- The ‘Bows are looking to improve upon their 12-19 overall and 11-13 Big West records from 2021. UH returns 15 letterwinners and seven starters–including one pitcher, while welcoming in five freshman plus a redshirt freshman into the fold.
- Head coach Bob Coolen is just one win away from recording his 1,100th career win. He spent five seasons and had a 72-93 at Bentley before coming to UH to serve as an assistant coach for two seasons (1990-91) under then head coach Rayla Allison. He took over the reins of the softball program in 1992 and hasn’t looked back. He joined four other UH head coaches, Jim Schwitters (men’s/women’s tennis – 1,327 wins); Dave Shoji (women’s volleyball – 1,202 wins), and Les Murakami (baseball – 1,079 wins) have notched 1,000 wins during their coaching careers at Hawaii.
- Leading the Rainbow Wahine into the 2022 season are all-Big West honorees, senior shortstop Nawai Kaupe, senior centerfielder Brittnee Rossi, junior first-baseman Dallas Millwood and sophomore utility player Maya Nakamura.
- Kaupe returns for her super senior season. She began her collegiate career at Washington, where she was a Husky for two season. In 2020, she transferred home to play at UH, and has played shortstop since arriving on campus. Last season, she recorded a .284 batting average in 31 games played. She led the ‘Bows with 24 runs scored, six home runs, 22 RBI, and a slugging percentage of .591.
- Rossi will resume her role as leadoff batter and centerfielder for the fifth-straight year. Last season, Rossi finished second on the team with a .330 batting average. She led UH with seven doubles (tied with Maya Nakamura), 14 walks and eight stolen bases in nine attempts.