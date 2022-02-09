Rainbow Wahine softball open 31st season under Bob Coolen on the road for UNLV Rebel Kickoff tournament

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Hawaii House Speaker Scott Saiki is scheduled to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday to address U.S. Attorney Clare E. Connors' allegations against former Senate Majority Leader Jamie Kalani English and former Rep. Ty Cullen.

On Tuesday, Connors announced the filing of charges against the two men who are accused of taking bribes in exchange for legislative support. They have each been charged with one count of honest services wire fraud. Court appearances for both defendants are expected shortly.