Rainbow Wahine Softball hosts Oregon State, Nevada, and Seattle in four day tournament starting Thursday

The University of Hawai’i softball team (8-8) continues their 15 game homestand this week hosting the Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament from Thursday, Feb. 27-Sunday, Mar. 1. Oregon State, Nevada and SeattleU will all be coming to Honolulu for the four-day tourney at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

2020 Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament Information

TEAMS: Hawai’i (8-8, 0-0 Big West), Oregon State (10-5, 0-0 PAC-12), Nevada (4-10, 0-0 Mountain West), and SeattleU (5-10, 0-0 WAC)

Dates: Thursday, Feb. 27 – Sunday, Mar. 23, 2020

Site: Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium – Honolulu, O’ahu (1,200)

Promotions: Fans will have the opportunity to win great prizes courtesy of “Outrigger” from the popular “Ballpark Bingo” throughout the series. Also “Outrigger” t-shirts will be thrown into the stands during the fourth inning at each UH game in the Outrigger Hotels and Resorts Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament.

Television: Spectrum Sports will broadcast UH’s doubleheader on Friday, Feb. 28 against Nevada and Oregon State. Scott Robbs (play-by-play) and Lori Santi (color analyst) will handle the broadcast.

Video Stream: BigWest.tv (For Thursday’s games only)

Radio: This week’s tournament will be broadcast on either CBS Sports Radio Hawaii or ESPN Honolulu (Friday’s second game)

Audio stream: For all games but UH’s game vs. Oregon State on Feb. 28, streaming will be at

cbssportshawaii.com. The Friday game vs. Oregon State will be on ESPNHonolulu.com.

Livestats: Live stats will be available at HawaiiAthletics.com on the softball schedule page

Tickets: Admission is FREE!

2020 Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament Schedule

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020

3:30 p.m. Nevada vs. Oregon St.

6:00 p.m. Hawai’i vs. Oregon St.

Friday, February 28, 2020

12:00 pm Nevada vs. SeattleU

2:30 pm Oregon St. vs. SeattleU

5:00 pm Hawai’i vs. Nevada

7:00 pm Hawai’i vs. Oregon St.

Saturday, February 29, 2020

10:00 a.m. Seattle vs. Oregon St.

12:30 p.m. Oregon St. vs. Nevada

3:00 p.m. Hawai’i vs. Nevada

5:00 p.m. Hawai’i vs. SeattleU

Sunday, March 1, 2020

12:00 p.m. Hawai’i vs. SeattleU

Washington transfer, @mauihighsabers grad Nawai Kaupe is feeling right at home w/ @HawaiiSB 📝 .396 Avg, 6 HR, 13 RBI – Rainbow Wahine (8-8) return to action this Thursday Night vs. Oregon State #GoBows #HawaiiSB // https://t.co/SOdY37JnAf 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/kqGCAe3ES4 — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) February 26, 2020

Last week…

Hawai’i went 4-1 in the Hawaii Invitational, notching two wins against both Portland State and Kansas City, while falling in an eight-inning pitcher’s dual to Iowa. Mikaela Gandia-Mak led the ‘Bows, hitting .583 going 7-for-12 in the tourney. She hit a two-run home run to cap a four-run sixth inning for an 8-7 win over Portland State. It was Gandia-Mak’s first career home run and against the Vikings she tied her career-high recording three hits. Three freshmen hit for the next highest averages for the tourney–second baseman Rachel Sabourin earned Big West Freshman of the Week honors after hitting .556 (5-for-9) with a double, a run scored with one RBI. Rightfielder/second baseman Maya Nakamura has been solid seeing both time in rightfield and at second base. She hit a solid .429 (6-for-14) with a team-high five runs scored and a solo home run. Rookie catcher Ka’ena Keliinoi hit .278 (5-for-18) with a double, a triple, two RBI and two runs scored.

The pitchers seem to have found their groove. Ashley Murphy went 2-0, earning two complete game wins, while Isabella “Izzy” Dino recorded her best outing of the year in an eight inning, 2-1 loss to Iowa. She tied her career-high throwing all eight innings and she did not allow a run through the first six innings. She posted a win in UH’s first victory against Kansas City. She had a 1.12 ERA in 18.2 innings of work for the tournament. Freshman Jetta Nannen made her first collegiate appearance in the circle, earning the win in relief in the tourney finale against Portland State. She threw 1.2 shutout innings retiringall all five batters that she faced.

With its 4-1 record last week, UH evened its overall record to 8-8. The Rainbow Wahine, who were at the bottom of the conference last week, is now in fifth place after three weeks of play. CSUN leads the league with an 11-3 record.



Game Notes