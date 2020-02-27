Rainbow Wahine Softball hosts Oregon State, Nevada, and Seattle in four day tournament starting Thursday

The University of Hawai’i softball team (8-8) continues their 15 game homestand this week hosting the Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament from Thursday, Feb. 27-Sunday, Mar. 1. Oregon State, Nevada and SeattleU will all be coming to Honolulu for the four-day tourney at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
2020 Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament Information
TEAMS: Hawai’i (8-8, 0-0 Big West), Oregon State (10-5, 0-0 PAC-12), Nevada (4-10, 0-0 Mountain West), and SeattleU (5-10, 0-0 WAC)
Dates: Thursday, Feb. 27 – Sunday, Mar. 23, 2020
Site: Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium – Honolulu, O’ahu (1,200)
Promotions: Fans will have the opportunity to win great prizes courtesy of “Outrigger” from the popular “Ballpark Bingo” throughout the series. Also “Outrigger” t-shirts will be thrown into the stands during the fourth inning at each UH game in the Outrigger Hotels and Resorts Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament.
Television: Spectrum Sports will broadcast UH’s doubleheader on Friday, Feb. 28 against Nevada and Oregon State. Scott Robbs (play-by-play) and Lori Santi (color analyst) will handle the broadcast.
Video Stream: BigWest.tv (For Thursday’s games only)
Radio: This week’s tournament will be broadcast on either CBS Sports Radio Hawaii or ESPN Honolulu (Friday’s second game)
Audio stream: For all games but UH’s game vs. Oregon State on Feb. 28, streaming will be at
cbssportshawaii.com. The Friday game vs. Oregon State will be on ESPNHonolulu.com.
Livestats: Live stats will be available at HawaiiAthletics.com on the softball schedule page
Tickets: Admission is FREE!
2020 Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament Schedule
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
3:30 p.m. Nevada vs. Oregon St.
6:00 p.m. Hawai’i vs. Oregon St.
Friday, February 28, 2020
12:00 pm Nevada vs. SeattleU
2:30 pm Oregon St. vs. SeattleU
5:00 pm Hawai’i vs. Nevada
7:00 pm Hawai’i vs. Oregon St.
Saturday, February 29, 2020
10:00 a.m. Seattle vs. Oregon St.
12:30 p.m. Oregon St. vs. Nevada
3:00 p.m. Hawai’i vs. Nevada
5:00 p.m. Hawai’i vs. SeattleU
Sunday, March 1, 2020
12:00 p.m. Hawai’i vs. SeattleU
Last week…
- Hawai’i went 4-1 in the Hawaii Invitational, notching two wins against both Portland State and Kansas City, while falling in an eight-inning pitcher’s dual to Iowa. Mikaela Gandia-Mak led the ‘Bows, hitting .583 going 7-for-12 in the tourney. She hit a two-run home run to cap a four-run sixth inning for an 8-7 win over Portland State. It was Gandia-Mak’s first career home run and against the Vikings she tied her career-high recording three hits. Three freshmen hit for the next highest averages for the tourney–second baseman Rachel Sabourin earned Big West Freshman of the Week honors after hitting .556 (5-for-9) with a double, a run scored with one RBI. Rightfielder/second baseman Maya Nakamura has been solid seeing both time in rightfield and at second base. She hit a solid .429 (6-for-14) with a team-high five runs scored and a solo home run. Rookie catcher Ka’ena Keliinoi hit .278 (5-for-18) with a double, a triple, two RBI and two runs scored.
- The pitchers seem to have found their groove. Ashley Murphy went 2-0, earning two complete game wins, while Isabella “Izzy” Dino recorded her best outing of the year in an eight inning, 2-1 loss to Iowa. She tied her career-high throwing all eight innings and she did not allow a run through the first six innings. She posted a win in UH’s first victory against Kansas City. She had a 1.12 ERA in 18.2 innings of work for the tournament. Freshman Jetta Nannen made her first collegiate appearance in the circle, earning the win in relief in the tourney finale against Portland State. She threw 1.2 shutout innings retiringall all five batters that she faced.
- With its 4-1 record last week, UH evened its overall record to 8-8. The Rainbow Wahine, who were at the bottom of the conference last week, is now in fifth place after three weeks of play. CSUN leads the league with an 11-3 record.
Game Notes
- Sabourin Named Big West Freshman of the Week – Rookie Rachel Sabourin, who plays second base, hit .556 this past week to earn all-tournament honors for the Hawai’i Invitational. She went 5-for-9 at the plate with a double, a run scored, and an RBI. Against Portland State in the tourney opener, she recorded a career-high three hits, going 3-for-4 at the plate. She followed that by going 1-for-2 with a double and a run to help UH defeat Kansas City 5-1. In the rematch against the Roos, she hit safely in her third consecutive game, going 1-for-3. Last season, Mikaela Gandia-Mak (Feb. 11) and Isabella “Izzy” Dino (Feb 25) were the only two Rainbow Wahine to earn the Freshman of the Week honor in its inaugural season.
- Although the Rainbow Wahine are No. 6 in the Big West with a .303 team batting average. the ‘Bows lead the league with 91 runs scored, 135 hits, 81 RBI, a .513 team slugging percentage, 23 home runs, 229 total bases, 446 at bats, and 513 total plate appearances.
- Hawai’i’s high flying offense ranks No. 9 in the NCAA DI in home runs, No. 33 in slugging percentage, NO. 60 in runs scored… and on defense, they are No. 26 in double plays turned. Individually, Nawai Kaupe is ranked No. 8 in the nation in home runs with six, while Callee Heen is ranked at No. 27 with five.
- With her hot hitting over the weekend, Gandia-Mak has risen to the top of the UH roster with a team-best .417 batting average. She is 10-for-24 at the plate with a double and a home run with four runs score and four RBI. She has started 10 games thus far–six as the designated player and four in rightfield.
- Junior shortstop Nawai Kaupe continues to lead UH with six home runs, 12 runs scored, and a .792 slugging percentage. She also has a team-high 19 hits and she is third on the team with 13 RBI. The transfer from Washington already has had a team-high nine-game hitting streak and she’s tied with Heen and Ramos with four multiple-RBI games.
- Senior catcher/first baseman Callee Heen is currently ranked No. 5 in the UH record books with 43 home runs. She is just one HR from tying former UH great Kate Robinson who hit 44 during her career. Heen is also ranked at No. 5 with 79 career walks. She is chasing Jessica Iwata who had 100 walks during her stellar career. This year, Heen is currently hitting .348 (16-for46) at the plate with a team-high 16 RBI. She is second on the team with five home runs, 11 runs scored and a .761 slugging percentage. Heen leads UH with a .483 on-base percentage while also posting a team-high nine walks.