LAS VEGAS, Nev.–The University of Hawai’i softball team (3-3) heads off on its first road trip of the 2023 to Las Vegas, Nev. to compete in UNLV’s Desert Classic. The three-day tournament will run from Feb. 17-19 at Eller Media Stadium. Hawai’i will open the tournament with games against Montana and UNLV on Friday, Feb. 17. On Saturday, Feb. 18 the Rainbow Wahine will take on CSU Bakersfield in a non-conference game followed by a second game against UNLV. UH will conclude the Desert Classic with a single game vs. Montana on Sunday, Feb. 19.



UNLV Desert Classic – Feb. 17-19, 2023 Tournament Schedule Friday, Feb. 17, 2023

10:30 a.m. HT – vs. Montana

4:00 p.m. HT – UNLV

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023

8:00 a.m. HT – CSU Bakersfield

1:00 p.m. HT – UNLV

Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023

7:30 a.m. – vs. Montana Location Eller Media Stadium (Las Vegas, Nev.) Video Stream Friday | Saturday | Sunday (Only UNLV games will have audio) Live State unlvrebels.com Desert Classic Central Page Tournament Central Game Notes Hawai’i | UNLV | Montana | CSU Bakersfield Social Media @HawaiiSB | #HawaiiSB | @HawaiiSoftball | Facebook