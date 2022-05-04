The University of Hawai’i softball team (19-17, 13-8 Big West) will battle league-leader Cal State Fullerton (34-16, 18-3 Big West) in the Rainbow Wahine’s final homestand of the season.

The two teams will square off in a single game on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. followed by a Saturday doubleheader starting at 2:00 p.m..

Immediately following the doubleheader, the Senior Night festivities will begin as the team honors its five seniors– Kaeli Bush , Mikaela Gandia-Mak , Nawai Kaupe , Ashley Murphy , and Brittnee Rossi .