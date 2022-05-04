The University of Hawai’i softball team (19-17, 13-8 Big West) will battle league-leader Cal State Fullerton (34-16, 18-3 Big West) in the Rainbow Wahine’s final homestand of the season.
The two teams will square off in a single game on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. followed by a Saturday doubleheader starting at 2:00 p.m..
Immediately following the doubleheader, the Senior Night festivities will begin as the team honors its five seniors–Kaeli Bush, Mikaela Gandia-Mak, Nawai Kaupe, Ashley Murphy, and Brittnee Rossi.
|GAMES 37-39 – HAWAI’I (19-17, 13-8 BIG WEST) VS. CAL STATE FULLERTON (34-16, 18-3 BIG WEST)
|GAME SCHEDULE
|Friday, May 6, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, May 7, 2022 (DH) at 2:00 p.m.
|Location
|Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium (1,200) – Honolulu, O’ahu
|Television
|Spectrum Sports – Ch. 12 [SD] and 1012 [HD] – Scott Robbs (play-by-play) and Lori Santi (color analyst)
|Live Video Stream
|ESPN+ – Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3
|Live Stats
|Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3
|Game Notes
|Hawai’i | Cal State Fullerton
|Promotions
|It’s Senior Weekend for your Rainbow Wahine. Softball fans will have the chance to WIN various UH and UHFCU prizes from our popular in-game promotion, “Ballpark Bingo.” Be on the lookout during the 4th inning of each game for the T-SHIRT toss! Senior Ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 6th shortly after the 2nd game in the double header.
|Tickets
|Admission is FREE at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium
|Game Day Rosters
|UH vs. CSUF (PDF)
|Social Media
