The University of Hawai’i softball team (19-17, 13-8 Big West) will battle league-leader Cal State Fullerton (34-16, 18-3 Big West) in the Rainbow Wahine’s final homestand of the season.

The two teams will square off in a single game on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. followed by a Saturday doubleheader starting at 2:00 p.m..

Immediately following the doubleheader, the Senior Night festivities will begin as the team honors its five seniors–Kaeli BushMikaela Gandia-MakNawai KaupeAshley Murphy, and Brittnee Rossi

GAMES 37-39 – HAWAI’I (19-17, 13-8 BIG WEST) VS. CAL STATE FULLERTON (34-16, 18-3 BIG WEST)
GAME SCHEDULEFriday, May 6, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, May 7, 2022 (DH) at 2:00 p.m.
LocationRainbow Wahine Softball Stadium (1,200) – Honolulu, O’ahu
