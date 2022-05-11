The University of Hawai’i softball team (22-17, 16-8 Big West) travels one last time to the mainland to close the 2022 season at UC Davis (21-28, 8-13 BWC).
The series will open on Friday, May 13 with a single game at 12:00 p.m., followed by a season finale doubleheader on Saturday, May 14th beginning at 10:00 a.m..
The Rainbow Wahine are coming off their first ever sweep over previous league-leader, Cal State Fullerton.
GAMES 40-43 – HAWAI'I (22-17, 16-8 BIG WEST) VS. UC DAVIS (21-28, 8-13 BIG WEST)
GAME SCHEDULE
Friday, May 13, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. HT | Saturday, May 14, 2022 (DH) at 10:00 a.m. HT
Location
La Rue Field – Davis, Calif.
NEWS & NOTES
- BIG WEST PLAYER & FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK – For their efforts against Cal State Fullerton, senior centerfielder Brittnee Rossi earned her first career Big West Field Player of the Week and Brianna Lopez garnered her second Big West Freshman of the Week award. Rossi led UH on offense hitting an even .500 (4-for-8) with team-highs of four hits, four runs scored, three walks, an .875 slugging percentage, and a .636 on-base percentage. Lopez went 2-0 with a save for the series as she posted a perfect 3.00 ERA in 12.1 innings pitched. She held the Titans to a .227 batting average, which was 0.097 below their BWC season team average of .324.
- #1 AT TURNING TWO – After being ranked in the top three in the NCAA for most of the season, the UH defense has risen to the top and is ranked No. 1 in the NCAA after turning 25 double plays this season. Last week against the Titans, UH added three more DP’s for their highest total ever since the ‘double play’ statistic started to be recorded in 1998. UH’s previous high was 24 in 2008.
- THAT BALL SAID ALOOOHA! – As a team, Hawai’i leads the Big West averaging 0.87 home runs per game which ranks them 76th in the NCAA DI. Nawai Kaupe leads the Big West and UH with 12 home runs. Second on the team is Maya Nakamura who has five homers. Junior first baseman Dallas Millwood has also cranked out five this season–including the walkoff bomb that defeated CS Fullerton, 13-11 in eight innings last Saturday. Ka’ena Keliinoi, Haley Johnson and Brittnee Rossi all have three each. Mya’Liah Bethea has two homers this season–including her first career grand slam this past week. Chloe Borges also has one homer this season.
- LOPEZ SHUTS DOWN TITANS –Lopez, UH’s freshman, lefty pitcher opened the series with a seven-hit shutout vs. CS Fullerton. with three walks and five strikeouts. In the second game, she was the third pitcher to enter the circle. She entered the game in relief of Chloe Borges with the bases loaded. Lopez started her appearance giving up a two-RBI single that tied the game at 11-11. But she then retired the final 10 of 11 batters to earn her second win of the series. In the finale, Lopez came in relief of starter Borges for the second time of the doubleheader. Lopez picked up her third save of the season after shutting down the Titans for the final three innings to record a combined shut out with Borges. After the sweep of CSF, Lopez has lowered her ERA to a measly 1.97. she enters the week with a 13-7 record with three save, four shutouts in 149.0 innings pitched. She has 63 walks to 106 strikeouts while holding opponents to a .226 batting average. Lopez is ranked second in the Big West in ERA and is tops in the league with three saves.
- THREE OVER .300 – Only three Rainbow Wahine enter the final week of the season hitting over the .300 mark. These three–Maya Nakamura, Nawai Kaupe and Ka’ena Keliinoi–combined for 109 of UH’s 241 hits; 18-of-32 team doubles; 20-of-34 team home runs; 68 of 140 team RBI; and 65 of 160 runs scored. Sophomore second baseman Maya Nakamura rose back to the top of the team with a .339 batting average, while senior shortstop. Kaupe is close behind with a .336 batting average, while Keliinoi is hitting .317.