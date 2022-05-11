The University of Hawai’i softball team (22-17, 16-8 Big West) travels one last time to the mainland to close the 2022 season at UC Davis (21-28, 8-13 BWC).

The series will open on Friday, May 13 with a single game at 12:00 p.m., followed by a season finale doubleheader on Saturday, May 14th beginning at 10:00 a.m..

The Rainbow Wahine are coming off their first ever sweep over previous league-leader, Cal State Fullerton.

GAMES 40-43 – HAWAI’I (22-17, 16-8 BIG WEST) VS. UC DAVIS (21-28, 8-13 BIG WEST) GAME SCHEDULE Friday, May 13, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. HT | Saturday, May 14, 2022 (DH) at 10:00 a.m. HT Location La Rue Field – Davis, Calif. Live Video Stream UCDavisAggies.com Live Stats Game 1 | Game 2 | Game 3 Game Notes Hawai’i | UC Davis Social Media @HawaiiSB | #HawaiiSB | @HawaiiSoftball | Facebook

NEWS & NOTES