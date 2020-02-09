Rainbow Wahine softball claims third place at Paradise Classic

The University of Hawaii softball team split its Saturday doubleheader in the Paradise Classic at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium to claim third place in the tournament.

In its semifinal matchup against Iowa State, UH fell 7-2. Leadoff hitter Brittnee Rossi had a game-high three hits but the Cyclones outhit the Wahine 12-8. Izzy Dino took the loss for UH.

In the third-place game, UH topped Northern Colorado 9-0 in a five-inning mercy rule win as sophomore pitcher Ashley Murphy tossed a one-hit shutout.

The Rainbow Wahine will now hit the road for the Golden State Classic Tournament in Lake Elsinore, Calif. Their first game will be against Utah State at 9:30 a.m. HST.