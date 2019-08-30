Rainbow Wahine soccer wins in overtime on Kelci Sumida’s first career goal

The University of Hawai’i soccer team captured it’s first win of the season in dramatic fashion on Thursday by knocking off visiting Nevada 1-0 in extra time.

For the second consecutive match, the Rainbow Wahine battled into overtime in front of onlookers on Lower Campus Road, at the team’s practice field on the campus of UH Mānoa. This time around though UH capitalized on an opportunity in the 96th minute of action.

Sophomore forward Daelenn Tokunaga made the most of her limited playing time as she saw her first action of the day in extra time. Tokunaga laced a ball from the right side of the box into freshman midfielder Kelci Sumida for a header straight into the right side of the net for the victory.

Throughout the afternoon UH had its opportunities accounting for 18 shots, including 13 on goal, along with five corner kicks. On top of the ‘Bows attack, senior goalkeeper Alexis Mata recorded her first shutout of the season and her ninth all-time.

“I’m relieved because it’s what we needed, we needed a win,” said head coach Michele Nagamine. “But I’m frustrated with how we had to get the win; I think we made it a lot harder on ourselves. Credit to Nevada, I thought they were a scrappy team, they made us solves some problems, and their keeper had a fantastic match. In the end, though, we stuck together, and we did what we had to do.”

UH will put an end to their opening stretch of matches with four in nine days this Saturday as they host Sacramento State at 3:30 p.m. for the second of three matches in the Rainbow Wahine Soccer Invitational.