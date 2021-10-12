Rainbow Wahine soccer welcomes back fans to home match for first time since 2019 when UH hosts UC Irvine on Thursday

For the first time in nearly two years, the University of Hawai’i soccer team will play at Waipi’o Peninsula Soccer Stadium in front of fans Thursday evening in a match with UC Irvine.

Thursday will mark the first time UH will play in front of a home crowd since October 27th, 2019, in a 4-1 loss to UC Santa Barbara. UH won a home match, with or without fans, against UC Irvine on October 10th, 2019, in a 3-0 victory.

The first 1,000 fans will be welcomed in Waipio with no admission charge, however all funs must wear a mask and be vaccinated so no children under the age of 12 is allowed at this time.

Wins have not been easy to come by for the Rainbow Wahine as their record sits at 0-8-3 in 2021. The last time UH celebrated a victory was on the road at UC Davis on Halloween Day of 2019 in a 3-2 shootout.

Entering Thursday’s match, the ‘Bows have played in three straight consecutive overtime matches, with two finishing in draws and the other in a heartbreaking loss. The stretch of consecutive overtime matches is the longest since 2008, when UH played in four straight.

In six matches against conference opponents, UH has scored just five goals, but in half those matches, the ‘Bows have outshot their opponents and collected double-digit shots in all six.

Over the last three matches, the defense and backline have been stingy for the ‘Bows allowing just two goals. Even more impressive is the two goals scored were scored on a corner kick and a penalty kick. The last goal scored against where the opposing team was on the run was at home against Cal Poly on September 30th.

In 2019, the win by UH over UC Irvine was a big one as it snapped a four-match losing streak to the Anteaters and was in the middle of a three-match winning streak to start conference play for the ‘Bows. Junior forward Kayla Ryan picked up a goal in the 3-0 victory, while sophomore midfielder Eliza Ammendolia notched three assists.