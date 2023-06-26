The University of Hawaii women’s soccer program will be hosting an ID camp on the UH Manoa campus later this summer.

The Rainbow Wahine ID camp is open for 8th-12th grade girls as participants will take part in a high intensity training environment and individual coaching points. Where student athletes will have an opportunity to be scouted while developing skills through a combination of small games and full field scrimmages with goalkeeping specific sessions along with interactions with current Rainbow Wahine coaches.

The camp will run July 14-15 with the Friday session running from 3:00pm – 7:00pm. Saturday will have multiple sessions from 8:00am – 10:30am & 3:oopm – 5:30 pm. The cost to attend is $195 and no walk up registration will be accepted.

For more information, including a link to registration, click here.