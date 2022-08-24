HONOLULU— The Hawai’i women’s soccer team opens its 2022 home schedule with the Outrigger Soccer Kickoff, Thursday at 7 p.m. against Seattle U and Sunday at 2 p.m. against Nicholls State at Waipi’o Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

The Rainbow Wahine opened their season on the road, falling 3-1 at Grand Canyon in a match that spanned over two days due to weather, before having their second match at Arizona State canceled due to severe weather.

HEAD COACH MICHELE NAGAMINE

At Hawai’i: 63-94-18, 12th season

Collegiate Record: 87-123-19, 15th season

SERIES VS SEATTLE U | VS NICHOLLS STATE

Overall vs. Seattle U: 1-2

Last meeting: Aug. 28, 2018, 2-0 SU

Streak: L1

Overall vs. Nicholls State: First Meeting

ON THE PITCH

The ‘Bows opened the season in Arizona, falling 3-1 in the regular season opener at Grand Canyon before having their match at Arizona State canceled due to inclement weather.

The match against GCU that began on Thursday, Aug. 18 was also affected by severe weather, as it was suspended in the 27th minute and was completed Friday morning.

Krista Peterson scored the lone goal for the Rainbow Wahine against the Lopes, scoring in the 50th minute off a cross by Zoe Park following a throw in to cut the deficit to 2-1.

scored the lone goal for the Rainbow Wahine against the Lopes, scoring in the 50th minute off a cross by following a throw in to cut the deficit to 2-1. A trio of freshmen made their first career starts in the opener, as true freshmen Penny Noland and Zoe Park got the nod on the Bows’ back line and redshirt freshman Amber Gilbert got the start up top.

and got the nod on the Bows’ back line and redshirt freshman got the start up top. UH’s roster is made up of 27 student-athletes and 26 active players, ranging from 16 returnees to 10 newcomers.

The Rainbow Wahine are looking for their first home win since Oct. 10, 2019 (3-0 vs. UC Irvine) after finishing 2021 with a pair of ties in six home matches and having the entire 2020 season canceled due to COVID-19.

RAIN, RAIN GO AWAY

Hawai’i opened its 2022 season with a rain-soaked weekend in Arizona. The ‘Bows dropped the opener at Grand Canyon, 3-1, in a match that spanned over two days due to thunderstorms before having their match scheduled for Sunday at Arizona State canceled due to severe weather. Hawai’i and GCU got through the first 27 minutes of the opener on Thursday before inclement weather suspended the match until the following morning with the UH trailing 1-0. Krista Peterson got the ‘Bows on the board with a goal in the 50th minute off of assists from Zoe Park and Kelci Sumida to cut the deficit to 2-1, but GCU added a late goal to seal the game.

NO LONGER AN UP AND COMER

For the past several years, forward Kelci Sumida has been at the forefront of the UH soccer program as the future star. She earned honorable mention and second-team all-conference honors the last two seasons while being named to the preseason all-league team in 2022. Sumida led the team in goals scored in 2021 with five and added an assist in the season opener at GCU.

PROTECTOR OF THE NET

Graduate Lauren Marquez waited, and waited for her opportunity to wear the different color jersey as the goalkeeper for the ‘Bows, and in 2021 she showed what she was capable of when given a chance. She started in all 14 matches, picking up 58 saves, and tallied two shutouts in her first season. Marquez finished with a save and made a number of other nice plays in the first half before sitting out the second. Marquez is joined by seven others who racked up minutes for UH a year ago and whose job was to fend off would-be scorers.

A LITTLE HELP FROM THE PORTAL

Hawai’i is no different from the ups and downs of the transfer portal life every program lives in now. The direct impact on the positive side is adding experience to a roster. Graduate transfer Bailey Faulkner comes to UH from Loyola-Chicago, where she logged over 900 minutes in the midfield as a senior, scoring a goal and picking up four assists. Her production will be valued in the ‘Bows scheme, and her prior experience in conference tournaments could also be handy. Joining Faulkner as transfers are Japan natives Nohara Takayama and Risa Ogasawara . Takayama registered nine goals and eight assists in two years at Keiser University, while Ogasawara tallied nine assists in the same time frame, both playing midfield.