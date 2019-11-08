Rainbow Wahine soccer season ends in Big West semifinals

Fullerton, Calif.—The University of Hawai’i soccer season came to an end on Thursday night with a 3-0 loss to Cal State Fullerton in the Big West Conference Tournament semifinals.



“Inexperience caught up to us tonight,” said head coach Michele Nagamine. “Fullerton is a tremendous program, and they came out ready to go. Even though tonight didn’t go the way we wanted, we accomplished our goal of making the Big West Tournament. Now we have to go back and reevaluate our program to improve so we can get back to the tournament.”



The Titans struck twice in the opening moments of the match to put UH in an early hole. In the ninth minute, Savannah Sloniger took an assist from Haley Brown for a deposit into the net for a 1-0 lead. A few minutes later, in the 16th, Atlanta Primus placed the ball perfectly in the middle of the box for Maddie Bennett to add another goal at 2-0.



As the second half began, the Titans added another goal in the 51st minute for a 3-0 advantage. UH battled throughout the evening, but opportunities were few and far between as UH only tallied nine shots on the night and five shots on goal.



Despite the tough night, senior goalkeeper Alexis Mata kept UH in the match, registering seven saves, giving her 103 on the season for a new career-high. Mata officially concludes her career with 290 saves for No. 2 all-time at UH.



UH ends its season with a combined record of 6-8-4 and 4-2-3 against the Big West.