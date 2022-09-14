Winners of three of the last four matches, the Hawai’i women’s soccer team returns to the Waipi’o Soccer Complex to host UC Davis at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the Big West opener for both teams.
HAWAI'I (3-2) vs. UC DAVIS (3-2-2)
Date | Time
Thursday, Sept. 15 | 7 p.m. HT
Location
Waipahu, O'ahu — Waipi'o Peninsula Soccer Stadium
Television
Spectrum Sports
|Promotions
|Thursday’s match will be a part of Homecoming Week. Bus transportation for UH students will be available (visit the H-Rewards App for more information). Fans are encouraged to visit the sports marketing table (located near the concession stand) to register to participate in the halftime promotional contest and win great prizes. Free UH Soccer souvenir cards will be available while supplies last. Fans can download a game day roster by scanning a QR Code. UH t-shirts will be tossed into the crowd every time UH scores a goal.
|Important Game Day Information
- The last time out, the ‘Bows wrapped up nonconference play with a 2-1 win at Portland State, with the two goals coming just 24 seconds apart in the 15th minute.
- Amber Gilbert delivered the first goal off of assists by Krista Peterson and Kelci Sumida, before Peterson added the second moments later with Gilbert getting credit for her first career assist. Goalie Sophie Augustin turned in a strong performance, making a career-high eight saves with the one goal allowed coming via penalty kick.
- Hawai’i players took home two of the three Big West weekly honors this past week, as goalie Sophie Augustin earned defensive player of the week recognition while Amber Gilbert was named freshman of the week after the win at Portland State. It marks the first time since October 2019 (Alexis Mata) that a UH player has won a Big West weekly honor.
- The Hawai’i offensive attack has gotten off to a much faster start through five matches compared to a season ago. The ‘Bows have scored six goals through five matches after having two at this point in the season in 2021 while the 52 shot attempts this year far out-paces the 29 last year through five contests.
- UH’s starting forward line of Krista Peterson, Amber Gilbert and Kelci Sumida have packed a lot of the offensive punch for the ‘Bows. All three have started each of the five matches and have combined for five goals, five assists and 27 shots.
- The Rainbow Wahine have done a good job of keeping their shot attempts on-frame through the first five matches, as 28-of-53 (52.8 percent) shots have been on goal. Additionally 13 of UH’s 15 shots over the last two matches have been on goal.
- The ‘Bows have already surpassed their win total from a season ago and their three wins are the most UH has had heading into conference play since 2018.