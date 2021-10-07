Rainbow Wahine soccer plays to third draw at UC Riverside

For the second consecutive match, the University of Hawai’i soccer team played to a draw, playing 110 minutes for a 1-1 final with UC Riverside, Thursday evening.



This season, the Rainbow Wahine (0-7-3) played to their third draw, previously battling with North Texas and UC Riverside through extra time. The Highlanders (3-7-2), just like the ‘Bows, played to their third tie of the year and have not won a match since September 12 at Weber State.



The first goal of the night went to UH in the 31st minute on a penalty kick. Senior midfielder Maki Kono connected for the first goal of her career at UH, giving the ‘Bows the lead to start a match for the third time this season.



It didn’t take long for the Highlanders to answer, as they scored on a penalty kick of their own in the 34th minute, notching the game back up at 1-1.



From then on, the ‘Bows and Highlanders traded shots as UCR finished with a 14-12 advantage, but UH led in shots on goal with seven. Sophomore goalkeeper Lauren Marquez continued to be stingy against conference opponents, collecting five saves on the night.



UH will continue its road trip on Sunday with a match against Cal State Fullerton at 2:00 p.m. HT. The ‘Bows will be looking to win their first game at Fullerton since 2008.