The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team tied 0-0 with Sacramento State on Saturday.

It was the Rainbow’s third overtime match already this season. UH drops to 2-1-1.

Sacramento State could not register a shot on goal throughout regulation time. They finished with 2 SOG.

Hawaii had six shots on goal and had four corner kicks. Sacramento State had no corner kicks.

Hawaii plays next in Fargo, North Dakota against North Dakota State on September 6th.