Rainbow Wahine soccer opens 2019 season Thursday on Lower Campus against USC

UH will begin its regular-season schedule with the Outrigger Soccer Kickoff on Thursday with No. 5 USC, followed by a matchup with San Francisco on Monday. Both matches and additional third match between the Trojans and the Dons will be played on UH Mānoa’s campus at the Rainbow Wahine’s grass practice field on Lower Campus Rd. The last time UH hosted a game on Lower Campus was in 2013 with a 1-0 victory over Hawai’i Pacific.

Match #1 Information:

TEAMS: Hawai’i (0-0-0), USC (0-0-0)

WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, 3:30 p.m. HT

WHERE: Grass practice field on Lower Campus Rd

TELEVISION: None

VIDEO STREAMING: None

LIVE STATS: www.hawaiiathletics.com

TICKETS: Free- Bring own seating (parking $5 before 4 p.m., $7 after 4 p.m.)

PROMOTIONS: Outrigger Hotels and Resorts is the tournament sponsor and will award great prizes throughout the weekend. On Thursday, the first 200 fans to visit the Outrigger tent will receive a $2 voucher redeemable at the concession stand. Visit the Outrigger Hotels and Resorts tent near the main entrance to register for the drawing contest for a chance to win a one night stay at an OHANA Hotels property valued at $350. Keiki (eighth grade and under) can sign up to participate in the on-field promotion at halftime for the chance to win an Outrigger Hotels and Resorts prize pack. Outrigger T-shirts will be tossed into the crowd after every UH goal.





Match #2 Information:

TEAMS: Hawai’i (0-0-0), San Francisco (0-0-0)

WHEN: Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, 3:30 p.m. HT

WHERE: Grass practice field on Lower Campus Rd

TELEVISION: None

VIDEO STREAMING: None

LIVE STATS: www.hawaiiathletics.com

TICKETS: Free- Bring own seating (parking $5 before 4 p.m., $7 after 4 p.m.)

PROMOTIONS: Outrigger Hotels and Resorts is the tournament sponsor and will award great prizes throughout the weekend. On Thursday, the first 200 fans to visit the Outrigger tent will receive a $2 voucher redeemable at the concession stand. Visit the Outrigger Hotels and Resorts tent near the main entrance to register for the drawing contest for a chance to win a one night stay at an OHANA Hotels property valued at $350. Keiki (eighth grade and under) can sign up to participate in the on-field promotion at halftime for the chance to win an Outrigger Hotels and Resorts prize pack. Outrigger T-shirts will be tossed into the crowd after every UH goal.



Game Notes:



• UH will begin its regular-season schedule with the Outrigger Soccer Kickoff on Thursday with No. 5 USC, followed by a matchup with San Francisco on Monday. Both matches and additional third match between the Trojans and the Dons will be played on UH Mānoa’s campus at the Rainbow Wahine’s grass practice field on Lower Campus Rd. The last time UH hosted a game on Lower Campus was in 2013 with a 1-0 victory over Hawai’i Pacific.



• The only time UH has hosted a full season on Lower Campus was in 1999, when the ‘Bows went 12-7-1 overall while holding a 6-2-1 home record. When UH returns from the North Dakota and South Dakota road trip in early September, the plan is to return to Waipi’o Peninsula Soccer Stadium against Washington State.



• Season openers do not favor the ‘Bows as they enter 2019 with a 6-14-4 overall record in the first match of the season. UH snapped a nine-year stretch of not winning a season opener in 2017 with a 2-1 overtime victory over Utah Valley.



• USC will enter Thursday’s match ranked at No. 5, UH currently holds a 2-28-2 record all-time against top 25 ranked opponents, and are 2-16-2 all-time when hosting those nationally-ranked foes. The last time the ‘Bows upended a nationally-ranked team was in a 2-1 defeat of UC Santa Barbara in 2008. UH has never beaten a team ranked in the top 10.



• Entering play UH holds the all-time lead over USC with a 2-1 advantage in the series. The last meeting against the two was in 2004 when the ‘Bows beat the Trojans on the road, 2-1. Thursday’s match will be the first time USC soccer has visited the island of O’ahu.



• UH has not faired well against USF as they’re 2-8-3 all-time against the Dons. The last two matchups, including a match last season, have gone to USF with a score of 2-0.



Give Her Your Best Shot: Senior Alexis Mata has started every UH match the last two seasons at goalkeeper, recording 182 saves, while notching a .786 save percentage. As a junior, she ranked No. 2 in the Big West in save percentage at .811 and No. 3 in saves with 86.



Senior Stability: Since arriving on campus in 2016, Mikaelah Johnson-Griggs has been a mainstay at the midfield position appearing in 34 matches through her first three seasons. Her junior campaign provided her best numbers tallying two goals and two assists in 1,154 minutes while starting 12 matches and playing in 17.



Offensive Transfer: A new but familiar name for soccer fans in Hawai’i is Mid Pacific Institute graduate Kayla Watanabe. The previous three years Watanabe spent her college career at the University of Idaho but will dawn the jersey of her home state as a senior. Throughout her college career with the Vandals, she scored nine goals over 58 games and ranks fourth all-time in school history with five game-winning goals.



Young Contributor: Freshman Kelci Sumida presents a stellar resume as a high school athlete from Moanalua High School. As a junior she found the net 16 times, setting the bar high as a senior. In 2018 she outdid herself with 19 goals, ranking second in the state for goals scored.



Lead in Scoring, Go Pro: Since 2016, three different names have stood at the top of the scoring column for the Rainbow Wahine. Besides leading the team in offensive attack as a common denominator, all three have moved on to play professionally. Addison Steiner led the way in 2016 with eight goals and now plays for Reign FC. After scoring seven goals in 2017, Furtado spent time with LA Galaxy OC and recently signed on with Mjallby AIF in Sweden. Since being named Big West Offensive Player of the Year with 12 goals in 2018, Strom-Okimoto continued her playing career by signing on with the Utah Royals FC.