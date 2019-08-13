Rainbow Wahine soccer moves first four matches of season to Manoa’s Lower Campus Field

The University of Hawai’i Athletics Department has announced on Tuesday that the first two weeks of women’s soccer schedule will be moved from the Waipi’o Peninsula Soccer Complex to Lower Campus Grass Field on the Mānoa campus.

All matches will be held at 3:30 pm, since the field does not have lights for night matches.

The reason for the move is because of recent turf damage at the Waipi’o Stadium.

It’s expected that once the Rainbow Wahine return from their road trip from in mid-September, the team would be able to return to the Stadium in Waipi’o.

The first match of the season for the ‘Bows will be on Thursday, Aug. 22 against USC, followed by a matchup with San Francisco on Monday, Aug. 26 as a part of the Outrigger Soccer Kickoff.

The following weekend will have the Rainbow Wahine Soccer Invitational, featuring a match with Nevada on Thursday, Aug. 29 and a contest against Sacramento State on Saturday, Aug. 31.

Fans are encouraged to supply their own seating when attending the matches at the lower campus field located next to the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium, and across the street from Les Murakami Stadium.

All fans attending who do not have an on-campus parking pass will be required to pay for parking at the lower campus parking garage. Parking during the week before 4 p.m. is listed at $5 per vehicle, and $7 after 4 p.m., as well as on Saturdays. Admission is free for all four UH matches or both non-UH matches.

The last time the ‘Bows played a home match on the Mānoa campus was in a 1-0 victory over Hawai’i Pacific in 2013.