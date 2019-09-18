Rainbow Wahine Soccer hosts pair of nationally ranked teams this week in Waipi’o

After an eight-day hiatus, the University of Hawai’i soccer team returns to action with the Rainbow Wahine Shootout, beginning on Thursday, Sept. 19.

It’ll be the first set of matches this season at the Waipi’o Peninsula Soccer Complex. The four-match event will host UH, No. 13 Washington State, No. 5 UCLA and Pepperdine.

Match #8 Information:

TEAMS: Hawai’i (2-4-1), No. 13 Washington State (5-1-0)

WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 19, 2019, 7:00 p.m. HT

WHERE: Waipi’o Peninsula Soccer Complex

TELEVISION: Spectrum Sports

VIDEO STREAMING: hawaiiathletics.com

LIVE STATS: www.hawaiiathletics.com

TICKETS: Free

PROMOTIONS: FREE roster sheets and schedules cards will be available at the sports marketing table located near the entrance of Waipio Soccer Stadium. Kids eighth grade and under can register to participate in the “Soccer Obstacle Challenge” promotional contest at halftime for a chance to win a “UH Prize Pack.” Fans can enter a drawing-contest for the chance to win a UH Branded Polo, Lanyard, Under Armour socks, and (2) UH Football Tickets to the Homecoming Football game at the Aloha Stadium this weekend. UH branded t-shirts will be tossed into the crowd when UH scores a goal.

Match #9 Information:

TEAMS: Hawai’i (2-4-1), No. 5 UCLA (5-1-0)

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 22, 2019, 3:30 p.m. HT

WHERE: Waipi’o Peninsula Soccer Complex

TELEVISION: None

VIDEO STREAMING: None

LIVE STATS: www.hawaiiathletics.com

TICKETS: Free

PROMOTIONS: FREE roster sheets and schedules cards will be available at the sports marketing table located near the entrance of Waipio Soccer Stadium. Kids eighth grade and under can register to participate in the “Soccer obstacle Challenge” promotional contest at halftime for a “UH Prize Pack.” Fans can enter a drawing-contest for the chance to win a UH-branded polo shirt, Lanyard, Under Armour Socks, and (2) UH Ticket Vouchers to any home game this year. UH branded t-shirts will be tossed into the crowd when UH scores a goal.

Game Notes

• UH returns home in more ways than one as the Rainbow Wahine are back from their first road trip of the season at North Dakota and South Dakota, as well as making their season debut at the Waipi’o Peninsula Soccer Complex on Thursday.

• While visiting North Dakota and South Dakota, the ‘Bows went 1-2. The lone win on the trip came on the first stop with a 1-0 win over North Dakota State. The following two matches resulted in one-goal losses to North Dakota 2-1, and South Dakota State 1-0.

• Matches decided by one goal are familiar to UH because every match but one of the first seven have been decided by one goal or ended in a tie.

• The Waipi’o Peninsula Soccer Complex has always been a friendly environment for UH, accumulating an 89-65-20 record at the facility since 2000. Openers at Waipi’o haven’t had the same result though as UH is 4-11-4 all-time in the first match of each season at Waipi’o.

• The all-time series with UH and WSU belongs to the Cougars at 6-0. The last meeting between the two squads dates back to 2014 when WSU came away with a 3-1 victory.

• Much like the series with WSU, UCLA holds the upper hand all-time with UH at 6-0. The last meeting between the two squads also came back in 2014 with UCLA winning 6-0. The 2014 match featured UCLA as the No. 1 ranked team in the country and also provided UH with its best crowd of all-time at Waipi’o with 4,366 in attendance.

A LITTLE EXTRA FOR DOYLE: Second-year assistant coach Rachael Doyle is no stranger to Washington State as she graduated from there in 2014 with a bachelor of arts degree in Kinesiology. Doyle was a part of a program that went 3-0 against Hawai’i from 2010 to 2012. On top of her connection between UH and WSU, Doyle may have a little extra push in the UCLA match up. While attending WSU as a player, Doyle wasn’t a part of a team that beat UCLA during her four-year career going 0-2-2.

UH VERSUS TOP-25 OPPONENTS: UH currently holds a 2-29-2 record all-time against top 25 ranked opponents, and are 2-17-2 all-time when hosting those nationally-ranked foes. The last time the ‘Bows upended a nationally-ranked team was in a 2-1 defeat of UC Santa Barbara in 2008. UH has never beaten a team ranked in the top 10.

FRESHMAN SPARK: Contributions from underclassmen isn’t new to UH as almost the entire returning defensive backline were freshmen in 2018. But the emergence of freshman forward Kelci Sumida has been surprising and encouraging. Currently, the Honolulu, O’ahu native leads the team with two goals on the season, while starting in six straight matches entering play on Sept. 19.