Rainbow Wahine soccer heads to pacific northwest for first road trip of the season

The University of Hawai’i soccer team will go on the road for the first time this season with three matches spanning over six days in two states, stopping first at Gonzaga, Thursday and continuing to Washington, Sunday.UH started the season with two physical contests in the Outrigger Soccer Kickoff, going 0-1-1 in the two-day event. Of the 28 person roster, UH played a combined 23 players in the two matches.

In two regular-season matches and two exhibitions, the Rainbow Wahine have allowed a total of one goal. The lone goal came in the 47th minute of action against South Dakota State, less than 48 hours after playing to a two overtime, 0-0 draw with North Texas.

Junior goalkeeper Lauren Marquez made a statement over the two matches, especially against North Texas. Facing an aggressive Mean Green squad, Marquez saw seven shots and kept the match scoreless through 110 minutes of action in her first career start.

While UH didn’t find the back of the net against the Mean Green or Jackrabbits, they had their chances. Sophomore midfielder Eliza Ammendolia tallied three shots and two on goal, while freshman midfielder Krista Peterson added two more of her own.

Historically, the ‘Bows have had success against Gonzaga, but not against Washington State. UH holds a 3-1 record all-time against the Zags, with the last match in 2014, in a loss. They recently dropped an encounter with Washington State at home in 2019, moving their record against the Cougars to 0-7.