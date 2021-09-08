Rainbow Wahine soccer ends season starting scoreless drought but closes road trip with a loss to Idaho

The University of Hawai’i women’s soccer team went back-and-forth on the third final stop of a three-match road trip but ultimately fell to host Idaho 3-2 on Wednesday night at the Kibbie-Asui Activity Center.



The Rainbow Wahine (0-4-1) picked up their first two goals of the year, putting an end to a four-match scoring drought to start the season. The Vandals (4-1) have won back-to-back matches and move to 2-0 on their home turf to start the 2021 campaign.



Idaho struck first but UH answered quickly. After taking a corner kick from junior midfielder Morgan Meza , sophomore forward Kelci Sumida scored the first goal in the ninth minute for the ‘Bows off a header in the box. Sumida’s nifty play brought the match to a 1-1 tie, energizing the offensive effort.



At the 27-minute mark, Idaho picked up their second goal of the day, retaking the lead at 2-1, and it stayed that way into the half. Early in the second half, freshman forward Krista Peterson picked up the first goal of her career, tying the match back up off a deflection. Peterson hammered in a shot from 10 feet out with her right foot to the right corner of the net.



The celebration was short-lived as the Vandals stole their third goal of the night in the 70th minute. UH fought, picking up two corner kicks, and three free-kicks in the final 20 minutes but couldn’t tie Idaho before time expired.



UH outshot an opponent for the first time this season in a 12-8 advantage, while Idaho registered seven of those eight shots on goal. The ‘Bows also led the way in corner kicks 6-2.



Concluding the ‘Bows longest road trip of the season, they’ll head back to O’ahu for a two break before starting the Big West Conference portion of their schedule on September 23rd. UH will host CSUN before heading back out on the road to Long Beach State on the 26th.