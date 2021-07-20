Rainbow Wahine Soccer announces 2021 schedule

HONOLULU—The wait for the University of Hawai’i soccer team will come to an end with the announcement of the 2021 regular-season schedule on Tuesday.



The season will officially begin with two home exhibitions on the Lower Campus grass practice fields against Tusculum University and Hawai’i Pacific University on August 17th and 22nd. The regular-season non-conference schedule will roll into action at Waipi’o Peninsula Soccer Stadium on August 27th against North Texas, followed by an encounter with South Dakota State on August 29th. Both matches will serve as the only two home non-conference matches of the season.



The Rainbow Wahine will then head to the northwest for a week-long road trip with three matches, featuring stops at Gonzaga, Washington State, and Idaho. UH will have a 15-day layoff before the start of the conference schedule following the road trip with a home match against CSUN on September 23rd.



UH paved its way to the conference tournament in 2019 with a 4-1-3 conference record, including a 2-1-1 mark at home. In 2021, UH will host five home matches and will go on the road for five. The difference being CSU Bakersfield and UC San Diego joining the conference, expanding the Big West schedule from eight to 10 scheduled matches. The ‘Bows will cap off the year with Senior Day set for October 31st against newcomer UCSD.



Michele Nagamine on the 2021 Schedule:

Our last game was back in early November of 2019, so to say that we are excited to be playing again is definitely an understatement. With 16 newcomers on a roster of 28, we will have a new look with a lot of youth, athleticism, and solid club experience.



As expected, the pandemic made scheduling a nightmare, so we had to be extremely creative with how we maximized our travel, which is why we don’t have any games on opening weekend and will play three tough games on the road in the Pacific Northwest.