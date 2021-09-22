Rainbow Wahine set to begin Big West play with rare home and road weekend

HONOLULU— The University of Hawai’i soccer team returns to action on Thursday, after a two-week hiatus to begin Big West Conference with a home match against CSUN on Thursday followed by a trip to Long Beach State for a match on Sunday.
***City and County of Honolulu officials have notified the University of Hawai’i that fans will not be allowed at UH Mānoa’s season-opening events due to the state’s recent record surge in COVID-19 cases and the resulting overwhelmed hospital capacity. The decision to host fans will be re-evaluated in the coming weeks. (More Info)***
|HAWAI’I (0-4-1, 0-0) vs CSUN (1-9, 0-0) | HAWAI’I (0-4-1, 0-0) @ LBSU (3-4-1, 0-0)
|Date | Time
|Thursday, Sept. 23, 7:00 p.m. HT | Sunday, Sept. 26, 3:00 p.m. HT
|Location
|Waipahu, O’ahu- Waipi’o Soccer Complex | Long Beach, Calif.- George Allen Field
|Television
|Spectrum TV | None
|Live Stream
|ESPN+(CSUN) | ESPN+(LBSU)
|Radio
|None
|Live Stats
|HawaiiAthletics.com
|PDF Notes
|Hawai’i (PDF) | CSUN | LBSU
|Social Media
|@HawaiiWSoccer | #HawaiiWSoccer |@HawaiiWSoccer
|Sponsor
|None
HEAD COACH MICHELE NAGAMINE
Overall record: 61-78-16
At Hawai’i: Same
SERIES VS CSUN & VS LBSU
Overall vs. CSUN: 5-10-1
Last meeting: Oct. 3, 2019 (2-1 OT UH)
Streak: W2
Overall vs. LBSU: 2-8-4
Last meeting: Nov. 3, 2019 (1-1 T)
Streal: T2
ON THE PITCH
- The Rainbow Wahine last played on Sept. 8 in a 3-2 loss at Idaho, ending a three-match road trip spanning over six days. UH went winless on the trip and was outscored 15-2 but showed promise in Moscow, picking up two goals in a highly contested match.
- In the match with the Vandals, the ‘Bows collected their only two goals of the season, showcasing the ability to strike. Sophomore forward Kelci Sumida scored on a corner kick with a header, while freshman forward Krista Peterson picked up her first career goal on a spinning rebound shot deep in the box.
- To date, the combined record of all five non-conference teams UH played this season is 36-6-4. The only team with more than one loss on the season is North Texas, who UH tied in the season opener, as the Mean Green have dropped two matches. Both Gonzaga and Washington State have opened up their seasons at 9-1.
- In the past, UH has had moderate success in conference openers, especially at home. UH is 11-9-1 all-time at home in conference openers and 4-3 against Big West opponents when opening at home in the first conference match of the year at home.
- Recently, the ‘Bows have played closely with the Matadors and the Beach. After dropping three straight to CSUN, UH won back-to-back matches in 2018 and 2019. While the last two matches against LBSU have ended in ties, including the 2019 tie that solidified the ‘Bows heading to the conference tournament.
- CSUN will be without head coach Keith West, serving as the acting head coach on the trip to O’ahu will be Christine Johnson.