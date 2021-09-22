Rainbow Wahine set to begin Big West play with rare home and road weekend

HONOLULU— The University of Hawai’i soccer team returns to action on Thursday, after a two-week hiatus to begin Big West Conference with a home match against CSUN on Thursday followed by a trip to Long Beach State for a match on Sunday.

***City and County of Honolulu officials have notified the University of Hawai’i that fans will not be allowed at UH Mānoa’s season-opening events due to the state’s recent record surge in COVID-19 cases and the resulting overwhelmed hospital capacity. The decision to host fans will be re-evaluated in the coming weeks. (More Info)***

HAWAI’I (0-4-1, 0-0) vs CSUN (1-9, 0-0) | HAWAI’I (0-4-1, 0-0) @ LBSU (3-4-1, 0-0) Date | Time Thursday, Sept. 23, 7:00 p.m. HT | Sunday, Sept. 26, 3:00 p.m. HT Location Waipahu, O’ahu- Waipi’o Soccer Complex | Long Beach, Calif.- George Allen Field Television Spectrum TV | None Live Stream ESPN+(CSUN) | ESPN+(LBSU) Radio None Live Stats HawaiiAthletics.com PDF Notes Hawai’i (PDF) | CSUN | LBSU Social Media @HawaiiWSoccer | #HawaiiWSoccer |@HawaiiWSoccer Sponsor None

HEAD COACH MICHELE NAGAMINE

Overall record: 61-78-16

At Hawai’i: Same

SERIES VS CSUN & VS LBSU

Overall vs. CSUN: 5-10-1

Last meeting: Oct. 3, 2019 (2-1 OT UH)

Streak: W2

Overall vs. LBSU: 2-8-4

Last meeting: Nov. 3, 2019 (1-1 T)

Streal: T2

ON THE PITCH