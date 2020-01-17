Rainbow Wahine rout UC Riverside

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team got back in the win column in emphatic fashion in an 80-57 rout over UC Riverside on Thursday night at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The victory for the Rainbow Wahine (7-9, 1-2 Big West) over the Highlanders (5-11, 1-1) snaps a four-game losing streak for UH.

Hawaii’s Julissa Tago and UCR’s Jannon Otto each led their respective teams with 21 points each. ‘Bows point guard Nae Nae Calhoun had an all-around effort with nine points, six assists and 10 rebounds.

Next up for the Rainbow Wahine is a Saturday night tilt with Cal State Fullerton. Tipoff is set for 5:30 HST at the SSC.