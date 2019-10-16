Rainbow Wahine return to Manoa on Friday to host ‘Dig Pink Night’ vs. UC Riverside, recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness

The No. 22 University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (14-3, 4-2 Big West) returns home after splitting their last two matches on the road. The Rainbow Wahine fell at Cal Poly, but rebounded with a sweep over UC Santa Barbara. This week, the Rainbow Wahine host a pair of Big West Conference matches to close out the first round against UC Riverside (5-12, 1-5 Big West) and UC Davis (12-7, 4-2 Big West). Friday’s match (October 18) vs. the Highlanders starts at 7:00 p.m. and is Dig Pink night, as the ‘Bows recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month. On Sunday’s match against the Aggies (Oct. 20), UH Athletics will be celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the opening of the Stan Sheriff Center. Sunday’s match has a start time of 5:00 p.m.

MATCH #18

TEAMS: No. 22 Hawai’i (14-3, 4-2 Big West) vs. UC Riverside (5-12, 1-5 Big West)

DATE: Friday, Oct. 18, 2019

TIME: 7:00 p.m.

SITE: Stan Sheriff Center (10,300) – Honolulu, O’ahu

PROMOTIONS: Hawaii Pacific Health is the sponsor of Friday’s “Pink Night” match

· Fans are encouraged to wear pink in support of breast cancer awareness.

· First 500 fans will receive a pink foam shaka at Gate A.

· The H-Zone store located at Gate B will be selling pink apparel

TELEVISION: Spectrum Sports will televise both of UH’s matches this week with Kanoa Leahey handling the play-by-play and Chris McLachlin doing the color commentary. The pregame/post-game show will feature Scott Robbs, Lisa Strand Ma’a, and Ryan Kalei Tsuji. Fans in Hawai’i can watch on Spectrum channels 16 and 1016 (HD).

STREAMING VIDEO: BigWest.tv (Must be a Spectrum cable subscriber to stream in Hawai’i).

RADIO: ESPN Honolulu (1320 am/92.7 FM) – Tiff Wells (play-by-play)

AUDIO STREAMING: ESPNHonolulu.com -or- the Sideline Hawaii app.

LIVE STATS: Live in game stats can be linked to at HawaiiAthletics.com women’s volleyball schedule page

TICKETS: Tickets can be purchased at Stan Sheriff Center Box Office, online at ETicketHawaii.com, or by phone at (808) 944-2697 (BOWS).

SERIES HISTORY: Hawai’i holds a 25-0 record over the Highlanders. Last season, UH defeated UC Riverside at home (9/29/18) in three sets, 25-15, 25-19, 25-17 and on the road in a sweep (10/19/18), 25-16, 25-17, 25-22.

MATCH #19

TEAMS: No. 22 Hawai’i (14-3, 4-2 Big West) vs. UC Davis (12-7, 4-2 Big West)

DATE: Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019

TIME: 5:00 p.m. HT

SITE: Stan Sheriff Center (10,300) – Honolulu, O’ahu

PROMOTIONS: Coca-Cola is the sponsor of Sunday’s “25th Anniversary of the Stan Sheriff Center”

· Throwback Ticket Pricing – $7 adult tickets in limited areas [ Buy Online ]

· First 1,000 fans to receive a commemorative 25th anniversary Coca-Cola cup (FREE Coca-Cola fountain drink fill)

· FREE mini cupcakes will be given (while supplies last) upon exiting after completion of the match

· 20% off of Commemorative 25th anniversary shirt at H-Zone (Oct. 20 only)

· Sodexo concession discount

TELEVISION: Spectrum Sports will televise both of UH’s matches this week with Kanoa Leahey handling the play-by-play and Chris McLachlin doing the color commentary. The pregame/post-game show will feature Scott Robbs, Lisa Strand Ma’a, and Ryan Kalei Tsuji. Fans in Hawai’i can watch on Spectrum channels 16 and 1016 (HD).

STREAMING VIDEO: BigWest.tv (Must be a Spectrum cable subscriber to stream in Hawai’i).

RADIO: CBS Sports Radio Hawai’i AM 1500 – Tiff Wells (play-by-play) (IF there is no ALCS game on Sunday, the match will move over to ESPN Honolulu)

AUDIO STREAMING: CBSSportsHawaii.com -or- the Sideline Hawaii app.

LIVE STATS: Live in game stats can be linked to at HawaiiAthletics.com women’s volleyball schedule page

TICKETS: Tickets can be purchased at Stan Sheriff Center Box Office, online at ETicketHawaii.com, or by phone at (808) 944-2697 (BOWS).

SERIES HISTORY: Hawai’i leads UC Davis 13-1 all-time. Last season, UH swept UC Davis to open conference play (9/21/18), 25-189, 25-21, 26-24 on the road. In Honolulu, UH defeated the Aggies in four sets on Senior Night (11/16/18), 25-19, 25-17, 23-25, 25-14.